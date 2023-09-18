Kaja Kallas to appear before Riigikogu anti-corruption committee Monday

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) appearing at a sitting of the Anti-Corruption Select Committee of the Riigikogu. September 4, 2023.
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) appearing at a sitting of the Anti-Corruption Select Committee of the Riigikogu. September 4, 2023. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
A meeting with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) was unexpectedly added to the agenda of the Anti-Corruption Select Committee of the Riigikogu on Monday. Whether the public will be able to view Monday's committee sitting live won't be determined until the start of the sitting at 1:30 p.m.

Previously on the committee's agenda for the day was only a meeting with Kaupo Rosin, director general of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service (EFIS); this meeting is still slated to take place as well.

Kallas most recently appeared before the Anti-Corruption Select Committee on September 4 to provide answers regarding a loan she had given her spouse. Much of that day's sitting ended up devoted to a sharp exchange with committee chair Mart Helme (EKRE).

Editor: Aili Vahtla

