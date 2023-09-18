Kaja Kallas to appear before Riigikogu anti-corruption committee Monday

A meeting with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) was unexpectedly added to the agenda of the Anti-Corruption Select Committee of the Riigikogu on Monday. Whether the public will be able to view Monday's committee sitting live won't be determined until the start of the sitting at 1:30 p.m.

Riigikogu korruptsioonivastase erikomisjoni päevakorda lisandus esmaspäeval ootamatult kohtumine peaminister Kaja Kallasega. See, kas istungit ka avalikkus jälgida saab, selgub vahetult istungi alguses kell 13.30.

Previously on the committee's agenda for the day was only a meeting with Kaupo Rosin, director general of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service (EFIS); this meeting is still slated to take place as well.

Kallas most recently appeared before the Anti-Corruption Select Committee on September 4 to provide answers regarding a loan she had given her spouse. Much of that day's sitting ended up devoted to a sharp exchange with committee chair Mart Helme (EKRE).

