Estonian PM refuses to provide more documents to Riigikogu select committee

News
Kaja Kallas at the meeting of the Anti-Corruption Select Committee of the Riigikogu on Monday.
Kaja Kallas at the meeting of the Anti-Corruption Select Committee of the Riigikogu on Monday. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said that since her trust has been breached, she will no longer submit documents to the Anti-Corruption Select Committee of the Riigikogu. According to Kallas, the commission is conducting a political trial of its own against her.

Committee chair Mart Helme (EKRE) asked for documents proving that Kallas had indeed been a partner in legal firms. According to Helme, Kallas' status as a partner cannot be confirmed via the commercial register.

Kallas stated that she had been a partner in the law firms Tark & Co and Luiga Mody Hääl Borenius (now Cobalt).

Helme reiterated his request for Kallas to provide documents pertaining to the partnerships. "Otherwise we will only have an allegation. I have been told by several lawyers that it is not credible that such a junior partner had such high earnings. This is the reason why we want confirmation. We are interested in the legality of this money," Helme said.

In turn, Kallas accused the commission's chair of using the situation to serve his own  political interests. "I understand very well what is going on here. What is happening here is a political court of your own. You have some allegations that you want to find evidence for, but you cannot find it because they are not true. My income, as I have said before, is the income I have earned over the years, not just the money I earned as a lawyer. No matter how much you ask, I can't provide you the evidence you want because you only want to prove a narrative you have made up in your head," Kallas said.

"That was more than 12 years ago. If you don't believe me, ask my partners," Kallas added.

Helme also asked Kallas about the agreement for the most recent €20,000 loan.

"Since you abused my trust last time, I won't submit them to you again. /.../ I have earned all my income honestly and legally," Kallas said.

Tõnis Mölder (Center) then asked for a breakdown of Kallas' finances, which the prime Minister agreed to provide.

"I understand very well what you are doing. You want to keep this issue alive for as long as possible," Kallas said.

Once again, the atmosphere in which the committee meeting took place was emotional and heated. Accusations were exchanged between Mart Helme and Kaja Kallas as well as between Mart Helme and Valdo Randpere (Reform).

The last time Kaja Kallas attended a session of the Anti-Corruption Select Committee of the Riigikogu was on September 4. Much of that session was also spent in heated exchanges with Mart Helme.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:39

Estonia still hasn't sent Ukraine its cluster munitions

17:15

Riigikogu votes to revoke EKRE MP Kingo's parliamentary immunity

17:07

Software glitch behind faulty data in hundreds of patients' medical records

16:55

Kristina Kallas: We will not make cuts to higher education

16:30

Estonian PM refuses to provide more documents to Riigikogu select committee

16:04

Riigikogu EU Affairs Committee supports reducing vehicle emissions

15:21

Estonia's government coalition to take relaxing budget rules route

15:00

Estonian Olympic Committee rewards Jefimova with prize money for medal wins

14:26

Estonia's President Karis in New York for UN General Assembly this week

13:45

Estonian interior minister: Next year's state budget more or less in place

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.09

Annual Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

17.09

Drivers concerned about number of trucks on Tallinn-Pärnu highway

17.09

Over 54,000 people take part in World Cleanup Day in Estonia

08:45

Expert: VAT increase to cause shopping boom and additional price hikes

17.09

Leasing providers advise against taking vehicles to Russia

09:24

Finance minister: New tax hikes needed in the coming years

17.09

Narva City Council dismisses Mayor Katri Raik Updated

16.09

Gallery: Light festival comes to historic Old Town, ends today in Kadriorg

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: