Minister to UN chief: Concessions to Russia encourage its aggression

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200). Source: Jürgen Randma/ Government Office.
News

UN Secretary General António Guterres' reported overtures to Russia, aimed at encouraging that country to reenter a grain agreement which permitted safe passage to Ukrainian ships carrying such cargoes across the Black Sea, lose sight of who is responsible for the current conflict, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) says.

The minister says Estonia also backs calls by Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to intensify and broaden the scope of the existing sanctions on Russia, in an official statement published Saturday which follows in its entirety.

In light of the letter by the Secretary-General of the UN, it is very important to stress that Russia alone is responsible for the war against Ukraine. Russia is continuing its attacks against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, harming civilians and damaging residential buildings, and carrying out illegitimate local elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Estonia is strongly and unanimously supporting the call by President Zelenskyy to ramp up sanctions against Russia.

During the high-level opening week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in mid-September, Estonia's main objective is to keep the spotlight on Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and call for stronger support to Ukraine. This week offers a chance to raise issues Estonia considers important.

Estonia's message is clear: making concessions to an aggressor only expands the aggression instead of ending it.

In an article titled "Uno will Putin-Erpressung nachgeben" ("The UN wants to give in to Putin's blackmailing"), German tabloid Bild reported that UN Secretary-General Guterres' letter to Lavrov had come up with four conditions for restoring the grain deal which Russia itself exited in the summer.

These would be, Bild reports: Connecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) international banking transactions network, insuring Russian shipping against Ukrainian strikes, returning Russian funds frozen by the EU, and allowing Russian ships to put into German ports.

Russia unilaterally exited the Turkey-brokered grain agreement, set up in 2022 and which allowed civilian Ukrainian freighter safe passage to export grain, much of which goes to the developing world. Leaving the agreement meant Russia, itself also a major grain exporter, could potentially view any Ukrainian ship in the formerly safe zone as a potential military target.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ministry of Forest Affairs

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:55

Minister to UN chief: Concessions to Russia encourage its aggression

14:25

Eneli Jefimova qualifies for 200-meters junior world championships final

13:59

Narva city council chair, deputy chair both step down

12:28

President Alar Karis offers condolences over Morocco earthquake

12:17

Tallinn Marathon brings weekend traffic disruption to capital

11:31

Ott Tänak lies in eighth place at Acropolis Rally Greece

10:56

Opposition: Were Kallas to step down, same coalition would remain in office

09:46

NATO Baltic Sea naval exercise underway, based on repelling Russian attack

09:11

US military personnel permanently based in Estonia now number around 600

08.09

Foreign minister hits out at Elon Musk denying Starlink Ukraine coverage

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.09

Aivo Peterson charged with treason

08.09

Estonia agrees to alleged crypto currency scammers' US extradition

08.09

Foreign minister hits out at Elon Musk denying Starlink Ukraine coverage

08.09

Estonian PM: Finland key to shutting down Russia trade

08.09

Kaja Kallas to run for Reform Party chair again this fall

08.09

Jüri Ratas to resume doctoral studies and lecture at Tallinn Unversity

08.09

Reform MP: Some party members opposed to Kaja Kallas' continuation

08.09

Live Nation promoter: Summer concerts exceeded all expectations

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: