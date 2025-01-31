Estonia opens new honorary consulates in Portland and San Francisco

This week, Estonia opened new honorary consulates in Portland and San Francisco to help Estonian companies and citizens, as well as contribute to cooperation between Estonia and the United States.

Mariin Ratnik, undersecretary for economic and development affairs, said both Portland and San Francisco were important hubs for Estonian companies.

"Whereas the San Francisco Bay area is famous as a business center, Portland is potentially just as important for us. More than 1,200 tech companies are based here, the largest local employer is Intel, and Nike's headquarters are located here," Ratnik said.

"Located between Seattle and San Francisco, Portland is used by many companies as a base to cover north-western U.S., as operating expenses can be lower here and the business environment is more open to newcomers," Ratnik added.

There is a large Estonian community on the U.S. West Coast, and Estonians who are long-term U.S. residents can contact honorary consuls for assistance if necessary – both when receiving new identity documents or when they have lost their documents.

"Two honorary consuls with a notable business networks and backgrounds are a great boon to our companies when it comes to boosting relations. For example, they can provide advice and assistance in making contacts," the undersecretary said, adding that honorary consuls would also help Estonians who live in the United States or visit the region.

Estonia's new honorary consul in Portland is Skip Newberry, who was a businessman and economic advisor to the mayor of Portland and is currently the President of the Technology Association of Oregon.

Newberry is an active advocate on technology, business, and private and public sector cooperation. "I am deeply honored to represent Estonia in Portland. The country's pioneering approach to digital transformation and innovation aligns with many of the ongoing efforts in Portland. I look forward to building partnerships and making connections that strengthen our mutual interests," Newberry said.

Estonia's new honorary consul in San Francisco is Christine Marie Morgan, who has an Estonian background.

Morgan is a partner and an intellectual property and commercial trial lawyer at Reed Smith. "Estonia and San Francisco are both defined by bold ideas and a drive to shape the future through digital innovation. I am honored to help bridge these two dynamic innovation hubs, creating opportunities for collaboration that inspire progress on a global scale," Morgan said.

Estonia now has a total of 17 honorary consulates in the United States. More information on honorary consulates is available here.

