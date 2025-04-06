X!

Norwegian producer and DJ Alan Walker to perform in Tallinn

Alan Walker
Alan Walker Source: Baltic Live Agency
Norwegian DJ and producer Alan Walker and American DJ and record producer Steve Aoki will perform at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on August 22.

Alan Walker rose to prominence in 2015 with his debut hit "Faded," which has garnered over 1.4 billion streams on Spotify and more than 3.1 billion views on YouTube. The video was filmed in Estonia.

He has received the Norwegian Music Award and has also been nominated for a Brit Award.

Throughout his career, Walker has collaborated with Sia, Hans Zimmer, Coldplay, Ava Max, Noah Cyrus, and others.

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Helen Wright

