Watch again: Europe Day 2025 concerts

Two free concerts took place on Friday in Tallinn and Narva to mark Europe Day (May 9). You can rewatch them both on ERR News.

In Tallinn, the line-up featured 5MIINUST x Puuluup, NOËP, and Icelandic musician Daði Freyr. The concert on Freedom Square was opened with a speech by President of the Republic Alar Karis.

In Narva, there were performances by Anne Veski and nublu. The concert started with speeches by Minister of the Interior Igor Taro, Mayor of Narva Katri Raik, and Ambassador of Spain Guillermo Corral Van Damme.

Europe Day celebrates the birth of the European Union – an idea that brought peace and cooperation to war-torn Europe. This year marks 75 years since the Schuman Declaration (9 May 1950), which laid the foundation for the European Union as we know it today.

Part 1

Part 2

You can also see photos from the event below.

Tallinn

Narva

Narva residents could watch two concerts on May 9.

The Russian authorities put on an event to spread propaganda on its Victory Day, which marks the end of the Second World War, on the banks of the border city of Ivangorod. Many residents watched from the Estonian side. Narva Museum hung a banner comparing President Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler.

The Europe Day concert organized by Narva took place in the city's main square.

