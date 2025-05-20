X!

Tallinn's city hospitals earn €14 million in profit in 2024

Ambulances in the ambulance bay at East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITK).
Ambulances in the ambulance bay at East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITK). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Last year, two hospitals owned by the City of Tallinn — East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITK) and West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTK) — earned a combined profit of €14 million, while the municipally-owned Tallinn Family Health Center posted more than €400,000 in profit.

The city-owned ITK earned a net profit of €9.121 million last year, according to the hospital's annual report. The same hospital posted a profit of €7.4 million in 2023 and €1.6 million in 2022.

Its 2024 revenue totaled €178 million, up 8 percent on year. ITK's revenue has continued to grow annually, up from €138 million in 2021.

ITK provided 510,000 outpatient appointments last year, some 10,000 fewer than the year before. The number of paid appointments also decreased by 352 compared with 2023.

The number of births at ITK last year totaled 2,741, down 306 since 2023 and 552 since 2022.

As of the end of last year, ITK employed 2,590 people.

LTK earns nearly €5 million in profit

The other major city-owned hospital, LTK, earned a profit of €4.933 million last year, down €4.1 million compared with 2023.

LTK's revenue totaled €122.1 million in 2024, with an additional €500,000 in other operating income. Sales revenue increased by €13.5 million, or 12.5 percent, on year.

West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTK) on Paldiski maantee. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

The biggest contributor to this growth was the increase in the volume of medical services provided to the Estonian Health Insurance Fund (EHIF), which rose by €11.7 million, or 12.7 percent.

LTK provided 317,975 outpatient appointments last year, nearly 9,000 fewer than in 2023.

The hospital saw 2,346 births in 2024, down 359 on year. For comparison, the number of births at LTK in 2021 totaled 3,122.

As of the end of last year, LTK employed 2,013 people.

Tallinn Family Health Center, meanwhile, earned a net profit of €0.436 million last year, up from €0.325 million in 2023. The health center's 2024 revenue totaled €3.895 million.

The Tallinn city government has decided not to distribute the profit earned by any of the three healthcare institutions.

Last week, the Tallinn city government decided to merge all of the city's hospital institutions:  East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITK), West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTK), Tallinn Emergency Medical Service (TEMS), Tallinn Dental Clinic and Tallinn Children's Hospital.

Under the merger, the institutions will be united under a single group, although the provision of healthcare services will remain unchanged for the time being.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

