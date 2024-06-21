Where to find healthcare and crisis support in Tallinn during Midsummer

Residents of Tallinn can access medical assistance at the hospital emergency department during the long Midsummer weekend. They can visit the Tallinn Dental Clinic and duty pharmacies or call the Family Doctor Advisory Line and the Victim Support Crisis Hotline for support.

All emergency departments of Tallinn hospitals and the Tallinn Ambulance Service operate 24/7. In case of emergencies, call 112.

Duty pharmacies at Tõnismägi 5 and Vikerlase 19 are open 24/7 in Tallinn.

The Tallinn Dental Clinic at Toompuiestee 4b is open on June 22 from 9:00 to 15:00. On June 23 and 24 from 9:00 to 14:00. The Tallinn Mustakivi Clinic at Mahtra 1 will be closed from June 22 to 24. General practitioners and oral surgeons will provide dental emergency services.

For health-related issues, contact the Family Doctor Advisory Line at 1220 or +372 634 6630.

In the case of a distressing event during the celebrations (loss, violence, sexual violence, traumatic situations, etc), please contact the Victim Support Crisis Hotline at 116 006. The website palunabi.ee also provides anonymous support and advice through the chat window. Contact the Tallinn Municipal Police at 14410 if you witness any inappropriate behavior.

