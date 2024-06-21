Rescue Board issues Midsummer safety suggestions

The Rescue Board has a set of recommendations for responsibly celebrating the Midsummer holidays in Estonia.

The board urges people to stay vigilant near bodies of water and make sure no one goes swimming while drunk. An especially close eye should be kept on children.

Another water-related tip is to always wear a life jacket when boarding a vessel. Boating accidents are almost always unexpected, and wearing a life jacket on a boat should be as natural as fastening the seat belt when getting into a car.

Choose the right time and place for building a fire. The Midsummer bonfire should be built on non-flammable ground and at least eight meters away from buildings, woods or other flammable objects. Bonfires should not be lit in windy weather. Similarly, grills should not be placed closer than eight meters to buildings and flammable objects unless specified otherwise in the user manual.

In the woods, grilling is only permitted in specially designated locations, and covered fire beds, such as the ones located at RMK camping sites, should be preferred.

People are also urged to keep fire suppression aids, such as extinguishers, at hand at all times. Fires should not be left unattended ever for short periods, and the last partier needs to make sure they are extinguished.

The Rescue Board recommends keeping a charged cell phone at hand and being aware of one's location in nature as how quickly help arrives depends on the accuracy of the directions provided.

Last year, rescuers received a total of 72 calls on Midsummer Day of which 46 were related to bonfires. There were no major landscape fires.

More info on bonfires, grilling and general fire safety can be found by calling the state hotline 1247.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!