Forecast: Rain expected around Midsummer Eve

News
Jaanipäev bonfire in Saaremaa.
Jaanipäev bonfire in Saaremaa. Source: Margus Muld / ERR
News

Even though there is still time for the weather forecast to change before Sunday, a rainy Midsummer's Eve is expected in South and Northeast Estonia. Northwest Estonia and the islands should remain dry, said Helve Meitern, the Environmental Agency's chief meteorologist.

Compared to the last few days' forecast, today's (June 19) promises better Midsummer weather. "It was shown today that we will not do without rain, but most likely, the rainfall will fall over Latvia," told Meitern on "Terevisioon".

Currently, the low-pressure systems originating from Scandinavia and northern Finland affect Estonia. "For example, what comes of the current weather: from there extends a trough that develops into a little cyclone, and it changes our current weather, making it quite rainy in Estonia."

The forecaster says that around Midsummer Eve, Estonia expects a low-pressure atmosphere: "The further calculations indicate that it should move more towards Latvia and further south. So it will not give us great rain." If there is rain, it will instead be in South and Northeast Estonia.  

Meitern does not yet recommend that people go to the islands for Midsummer Eve. "Now there is hope that the high-pressure system from the British Isles will strengthen and send to our side. But at the same time, the Atlantic Ocean is very close, and Estonia is so small that when (the low-pressure atmosphere) grazes us a little, then it will rain somewhere," she told "Vikerhommik".   

Currently, the low-pressure system rains create a pattern in Estonia where one day it rains, and the next it is dry. "I would say that based on the results from yesterday and today's weather (June 18 and 19): even if it rains on June 23, then the weather should get better by the evening," Meitern said. However, based on this logic, the forecast suggests dry and beautiful weather on June 24.

"Then the night temperature might be 15-16 degrees, but at night, it can fall to 10 degrees," the forecaster predicted about the Midsummer night. On the other hand, it is advisable to wear a thin coat around the Midsummer bonfire. Meitern says the cold helps against mosquitoes. "The chillier it is, the fewer mosquitoes there will be, and you will be warm beside the fire."

As the June 19 prognosis shows, it will rain in the day, but in the evening, the rainfall will subside. "If perhaps on June 23, it rains half a day, then (at night) you can bravely create a bonfire," she argued. It would be worse, in her opinion, if it is hot and day when you cannot make fire. "We are protected in that way."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Airika Harrik, Lotta Raidna

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:30

Paide Linnameeskond to face Welsh side Bala Town in Conference League

17:55

Gallery: Explore Tallinn Zoo's new Tiger Valley

17:31

Taiwan funding Estonian-built foster house in Ukraine

17:26

Forecast: Rain expected around Midsummer Eve

17:11

Gallery: President bestows higher military ranks on five senior officers

16:26

ERR in the USA: Yale University plans to expand Baltic Studies program

15:55

Riigikogu passes supplementary budget

15:50

Gallery: Rowing trip highlights Sooma's dugout boat culture

15:20

Estonian Film Archive digitizing project reaches halfway point

14:52

Mati Unt Museum gets permanent exhibition

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.06

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.06

Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee to close during viaduct reconstruction

18.06

Proposed changes in Estonia entail neutering pet cats, ending dog chaining

13:22

Kaja Kallas on EU high representative nomination: I'm extremely skeptical

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

07:55

EKRE split results in party's lowest rating in recent years

08:15

Tallinn city center roadworks hit nearby companies

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo