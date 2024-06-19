Forecast: Rain expected around Midsummer Eve

Even though there is still time for the weather forecast to change before Sunday, a rainy Midsummer's Eve is expected in South and Northeast Estonia. Northwest Estonia and the islands should remain dry, said Helve Meitern, the Environmental Agency's chief meteorologist.

Compared to the last few days' forecast, today's (June 19) promises better Midsummer weather. "It was shown today that we will not do without rain, but most likely, the rainfall will fall over Latvia," told Meitern on "Terevisioon".

Currently, the low-pressure systems originating from Scandinavia and northern Finland affect Estonia. "For example, what comes of the current weather: from there extends a trough that develops into a little cyclone, and it changes our current weather, making it quite rainy in Estonia."

The forecaster says that around Midsummer Eve, Estonia expects a low-pressure atmosphere: "The further calculations indicate that it should move more towards Latvia and further south. So it will not give us great rain." If there is rain, it will instead be in South and Northeast Estonia.

Meitern does not yet recommend that people go to the islands for Midsummer Eve. "Now there is hope that the high-pressure system from the British Isles will strengthen and send to our side. But at the same time, the Atlantic Ocean is very close, and Estonia is so small that when (the low-pressure atmosphere) grazes us a little, then it will rain somewhere," she told "Vikerhommik".

Currently, the low-pressure system rains create a pattern in Estonia where one day it rains, and the next it is dry. "I would say that based on the results from yesterday and today's weather (June 18 and 19): even if it rains on June 23, then the weather should get better by the evening," Meitern said. However, based on this logic, the forecast suggests dry and beautiful weather on June 24.

"Then the night temperature might be 15-16 degrees, but at night, it can fall to 10 degrees," the forecaster predicted about the Midsummer night. On the other hand, it is advisable to wear a thin coat around the Midsummer bonfire. Meitern says the cold helps against mosquitoes. "The chillier it is, the fewer mosquitoes there will be, and you will be warm beside the fire."

As the June 19 prognosis shows, it will rain in the day, but in the evening, the rainfall will subside. "If perhaps on June 23, it rains half a day, then (at night) you can bravely create a bonfire," she argued. It would be worse, in her opinion, if it is hot and day when you cannot make fire. "We are protected in that way."

