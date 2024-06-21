Police focusing on traffic, domestic violence, public order over Midsummer

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will have extra forces on patrol over midsummer to ensure safety around the holidays. In case of an emergency, the police request you call 112.

The PPA's Chief of Operations Ivo Utsar said the police are taking extra precautions during Midsummer with traffic, domestic violence, and public order.

They will carry out breathalyzer tests on drivers, monitor large events in case of an emergency, and ensure quick responses.

"During the holidays, people consume more alcohol, and sadly, not all people know their tolerance and start to behave dangerously – they can become violent or sit behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol. If you notice someone who is a threat to others, intervene if given the chance, and definitely call 112 and call for help," said Utsar.

The police have a few recommendations to ensure a safe Midsummer: be extra cautious in traffic and drive at the permitted speed limit; solve issues with a sober head; find a sober driver in the case of a drive on Midsummer Eve; keep an eye on your companions and try to prevent dangerous behavior; if you witness a drunk driver or abuse, call 122; call the police as soon as you hear sounds from neighbors that point to violence or in your own home.

Last year on Midsummer (June 22-24), police checked 28,943 drivers, of those 100 were intoxicated and 89 were sent to sober up. The PPA also caught 152 drivers speeding. There were 178 instances of domestic abuse and two disturbances of public order.

