Victory Day, Midsummer celebrations to be held in Tartu

News
Last year's Tartu City Midsummer bonfire.
Last year's Tartu City Midsummer bonfire. Source: Raili Unt
News

This weekend Victory Day and Midsummer events will be held across Estonia. Tartu has published a list of events that will take place in the city.

Victory Day on June 23 begins by placing wreaths at the memorials for those who died in the War of Independence. Home Guard Day in Alatskivi will take place in the day. The evening ends with a bonfire at the Raadi Manor Park in Tartu City.

Wreath-laying ceremonies will take place across the city between 9 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. At 9 a.m., the wreaths will be placed at the Paulus cemetery's War of Independence monument, at 9.15 a.m. at Julius Kuperjanov's grave in Raadi cemetery, at 9.20 a.m. at the South-Estonian liberators' monument, and ends at 9:30 a.m. at Tartu's War of Independence memorial monument, Kalevipoeg.

Home Guard Day begins at 11 a.m. in Alatskivi. The performers include the women's group Lahe, the vocal students from Alatskivi Art Schools, and the Alatskivi women's band. There will also be a ceremonial lineup and encouragements of the Defense Leagues' Tartu Battalion, a victory flame distribution ceremony, and the North Tartu County Defense League's demonstration battle.

The Rahinge bonfire will begin at 7 p.m. at Lake Rahinge with a performance by Tuulest Viidud. Emajõe Pruulikoda offers food. The bonfire is lit at 8 p.m. followed by activities for both young and old. The event is free.

At 5 p.m., Tartu's midsummer celebration starts with a family day in the Raadi Manor Park. Children can sing and dance in the folklore program, ride a pony and electric cars, visit the petting zoo, and participate in many more fun activities.

At 8 p.m., everyone is invited to the shore of Lake Raadi, where the band Von Dorpat will perform. At 9 p.m., the bonfire will be lit with the flame from the Tartu Song Festival. At 9:30 p.m., the dancing will continue with performances by Von Dorpat, Lõõtsavägilased, The Swingers with Birgit Sarrap, and Ott Lepland. The party ends at 1 a.m. and is free.

There will be a bus to take the guests home from the bonfire. The first stop is at 12.15 a.m. and the other at 1.15 a.m. from the Mõisavärava bus stop.

Further information about bus routes and the schedule can be found HERE.

--

Editor: Lotta Raidna

