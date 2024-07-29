Doctor call service forwards callers looking for a prescription to paid hotline

Estonia's family doctor's advisory hotline, funded by the Health Insurance Fund, directs patients requesting an initial prescription to a paid phone line at 1500. While both the family doctor's advisory line and the paid line are serviced by the Confido private medical center, the Health Insurance Fund finds nothing wrong with the situation.

During weekends, the primary option for accessing medical care is through the family doctor's advisory hotline at 1220. However, for an initial prescription, patients are directed to call a paid line at 1500, which charges €2.70 per minute plus a short number tariff. Both lines are managed by the private medical center Confido, with the Health Insurance Fund paying for the service at 1220.

Karita Košeleva, Confido's primary care medical director, explained, "The family doctor's advisory hotline extends prescriptions that have already been issued, with the caveat that we do not extend prescriptions for psychotropic drugs or strong painkillers." She added that the hotline does not issue prescriptions for flu or COVID-19 medications as they cannot be renewed.

When "Aktuaalne kaamera" inquired if the 1500 number had different rules for issuing prescriptions, Košeleva responded, "The rules are generally consistent for all doctors, but a longer and more thorough consultation might lead to a treatment decision."

The Health Insurance Fund considers directing patients to the paid line appropriate because the family doctor's advisory line primarily handles the renewal of prescriptions for chronic conditions. The advisory line does not initiate treatment, issue initial prescriptions or make treatment decisions. The agency also noted that in emergencies, people can seek prescriptions from hospitals' emergency rooms or emergency medical services during weekends.

Vassili Novak, head of the ER at the North Estonia Medical Center (PERH), agrees that it is correct not to issue prescriptions immediately over the phone, as treatment decisions require accountability. However, he did not rule out the possibility of making treatment decisions via teleconsultation, including by phone. He expressed confusion over the advice to go to the emergency department for a prescription, saying, "Most visitors we get are foreigners, tourists who have lost their bag containing essential medications like insulin. Since they are not in the database, the only way they can get a prescription is from us. We do not expect other patients to come solely for prescription renewals."

Last year, the Health Insurance Fund paid Confido nearly €1.3 million for the family doctor's advisory hotline service.

