Health minister: I firmly support building of Tallinn Hospital

Minister of Health Riina Sikkut (SDE) on Wednesday stressed the need to continue moving forward with construction of Tallinn Hospital. Sikkut doesn't consider changing the planned location of the new major hospital complex to be justified, and believes the opposition to it by certain participants in Tallinn power negotiations may have to do with their respective electoral districts.

"I firmly support the building of Tallinn Hospital," Sikkut said in an appearance on ERR's "Otse uudistemajast" on Wednesday. "The fact that we need to modernize infrastructure – we can see that the four-bed [hospital] rooms of our day, and one bathroom with a shower on the hallway... it just isn't reasonable, from either a hospital-acquired infection control or a patient-centered healthcare perspective."

She noted that requirements for ventilation and other specific hospital equipment are likewise such that it often turns out that a compact new building is more efficient, enables cost savings and provides a modern work environment for healthcare professionals.

"Despite the fact that there's continued talk of a terribly large hospital coming, we're actually talking about the same work currently being done by East-Tallinn Central Hospital (ITK) and West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTK), whose infrastructure is outdated," the minister pointed out. "So either way, it's necessary – to either modernize them or build something new."

Tallinn city government announced Monday that it would be terminating the design contract for the major new hospital, as the Italian design agency hasn't managed to get their work done at the promised pace.

Sikkut commented that the failure of this first design attempt is indicative of the fact that this is a job that requires very specific skills, it's a complex project and that they have to keep moving forward.

"I commend the City of Tallinn, which has continued working on preparations for the construction of Tallinn Hospital, because this project can only become viable if continuous steps are taken toward its realization," she said.

Riina Solman, lead negotiator for Isamaa, said that the new hospital may end up being built somewhere other than the currently planned limestone outcrop in Tallinn's Lasnamäe District.

Tallinn City Council Reform whip Pärtel-Peeter Pere likewise noted that the hospital's current chosen location is debatable, and he is moreover bothered by the fact that a separate architectural competition was never held for the hospital.

"I suppose everyone will have their preferences when it comes to the location – who runs in what electoral district," Sikkut noted. "But this location was considered at length, both in terms of public transport accessibility as well as in terms of other conditions. I have nothing against it if experts find that a better location exists where ambulances can get in and out of the city faster; it isn't a political issue for me. We're talking about where it's accessible to patients, and how ambulances can get around easily."

Rather, the location of the future hospital complex is more of a practical matter, the minister underlined.

"And so far, the location on that slope in Lasnamäe has proven to be the best one," she continued. "The Tallinn Hospital Foundation is working on designing a hospital for this specific location. And I see no reason to reconsider this decision right now."

During Tuesday's Tallinn coalition talks, party representatives discussed the possibility of establishing one foundation that would unite North Estonia Medical Center (PERH), East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITK), West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTK), Tallinn Children's Hospital, Tallinn Dental Clinic as well as Tallinn Emergency Medical Service (TEMS).

The health minister described this idea as very ambitious. "So on one hand, third-country nationals are disenfranchised, and on the other, the reorganization of Estonia's hospital network," she commented. "But this proposal does actually have a core to it."

Sikkut noted that even when it comes to the construction of Tallinn Hospital as a new complex, there must be a single organization behind it.

"At least East Tallinn and West Tallinn central hospitals as organizations – the establishment of a similarly functioning entity would be necessary," she acknowledged. "The children's hospital and PERH operate next door to one another; they work closely together and share medical equipment."

What possible outlook exists here should be analyzed, the minister continued. "At least in the extent of merging ITK and LTK into [a single] Tallinn Hospital, and analyzing the broader perspective here – that much should definitely be done," she added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!