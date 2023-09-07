Tallinn Hospital design process continues

The City of Tallinn is nearing the end of the preparations for the preliminary design of Tallinn Hospital. This April, the designs were submitted to independent experts for feedback. According to Sven Kruup, head of development at Tallinn Hospital, the preliminary design for the hospital is expected to be ready by the end of September.

"The preliminary design is the part of the project that defines the design of the entire project to such a degree of precision that it is possible to understand exactly what is being designed, where it is being designed and what technical solutions are being planned. However, it is not yet at the degree of precision whereby the builder can start building according to it," Kruup explained.

Kruup added that the main project is being prepared in parallel. That should be ready in the second half of next year, with construction permits expected to arrive along with it. Kruup said it would be wise to begin construction no more than four or five years after the design is completed, as both technology and materials change and updating the design could lead to significant additional costs.

In 2023, the cost of the design will come to around €4.1 million plus VAT, though next year, the main phase will be much more extensive, according to Kruup. Design costs in 2024 will be in the region of €6.5 million, plus VAT.

Preparations for the hospital's utility network connection are subject to a separate decision making process. Connection to the electricity grid, is particularly worthwhile, said Kruup.

"However, it will be the contracting authority, the city, that will say whether to do it or postpone it."

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said that the construction of the hospital will go ahead, with sufficient funds allocated in next year's draft budget.

"Next year's draft budget currently foresees €12 million plus VAT. That means (both for) the design and utilities," Kõlvart said.

Sven Kruup, head of development at Tallinn Hospital, said that renovating old hospitals in phases is often not technically possible.

"The buildings are under heritage protection and built in a way that renovating them, well, you just end up with a well-maintained museum, but you don't get a modern hospital," Kruup said.

"This hospital is needed. It's construction can be postponed a little, but the 25 percent of Estonia's population that receives care from these hospitals today, and it's not just in Tallinn and Harju County, it's about a quarter of Estonia's total, need a solution."

