Tallinn Hospital design process continues

News
Plans for the design of Tallinn Hospital.
Plans for the design of Tallinn Hospital. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The City of Tallinn is nearing the end of the preparations for the preliminary design of Tallinn Hospital. This April, the designs were submitted to independent experts for feedback. According to Sven Kruup, head of development at Tallinn Hospital, the preliminary design for the hospital is expected to be ready by the end of September.

"The preliminary design is the part of the project that defines the design of the entire project to such a degree of precision that it is possible to understand exactly what is being designed, where it is being designed and what technical solutions are being planned.  However, it is not yet at the degree of precision whereby the builder can start building according to it," Kruup explained.

Kruup added that the main project is being prepared in parallel. That should be ready in the second half of next year, with construction permits expected to arrive along with it. Kruup said it would be wise to begin construction no more than four or five years after the design is completed, as both technology and materials change and updating the design could lead to significant additional costs.

In 2023, the cost of the design will come to around €4.1 million plus VAT, though next year, the main phase will be much more extensive, according to Kruup. Design costs in 2024 will be in the region of €6.5 million, plus VAT.

Preparations for the hospital's utility network connection are subject to a separate decision making process. Connection to the electricity grid, is particularly worthwhile, said Kruup.

"However, it will be the contracting authority, the city, that will say whether to do it or postpone it."

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said that the construction of the hospital will go ahead, with sufficient funds allocated in next year's draft budget.

"Next year's draft budget currently foresees €12 million plus VAT. That means (both for) the design and utilities," Kõlvart said.

Sven Kruup, head of development at Tallinn Hospital, said that renovating old hospitals in phases is often not technically possible.

"The buildings are under heritage protection and built in a way that renovating them, well, you just end up with a well-maintained museum, but you don't get a modern hospital," Kruup said.

"This hospital is needed. It's construction can be postponed a little, but the 25 percent of Estonia's population that receives care from these hospitals today, and it's not just in Tallinn and Harju County, it's about a quarter of Estonia's total, need a solution."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:10

This week's high-level Tallinn summits cost €2.5 million to host

15:03

Kallas: Opposition bullying me as too afraid to go down no-confidence route

15:00

Kiik, Kõlvart: Center members are tired of the leadership campaign

14:13

Tallinn Hospital design process continues

13:34

Daily: Kaja Kallas' term as Reform Party leader expires in November

12:45

Center Party wants committee created to investigate Kallas scandal

12:03

IMF finds Estonian anti-money laundering supervision is on-track

11:45

Ussisõnad exercise brings reservists to streets of Tallinn

11:30

State cancels €17 million contract with EDF ration pack manufacturer

10:59

ERR makes student survey top 10 of most appealing employers

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.09

Thousands of Russian citizens in Latvia set to lose their residence permits

05.09

Layoffs reach software developers at startups in Estonia

05.09

Expert: Renovated Tallinn streets invite drivers to speed

04.09

Electricity to cost 9,000 times more in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

01.09

Edible invasive mushroom is spreading in Estonia

06.09

Estonian MOD honors Spanish air defense unit with mission medals

06.09

Ansip: Kallas scandal is most widely reported involving Estonia

06.09

Weekly: Will Estonia's next leader match Kallas' digital diplomacy talents?

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: