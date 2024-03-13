Statistics: Fewer people walking or taking public transport

While politicians and officials have been discussing for years the need to encourage people to switch from cars to other modes of transportation, statistics show that the number of people walking and using public transport is decreasing, and Estonians are increasingly preferring to use cars to commute to work.

Over the last twenty years, the proportion of people walking to work has nearly halved, according to Statistics Estonia. Public transport use has decreased and car travel has increased.

The majority of people commute to work either on foot, using public transport or by taking their own car. While twenty years ago the share of these three modes of transport was more or less equal, the ratios have now significantly changed, Statistics Estonia analyst Tea Vassiljeva writes.

The relative importance of people walking to work has decreased from 27.3 percent to 14.6 percent.

"We also see a significant decline in public transport use. In 2003, 29.9 percent of people commuted by public transport, while in 2023, this number was only 17.8 percent. Along with the decrease in the number of people walking and using public transport to get to work, there has been an increase in those traveling by personal car: if in 2003, 25 percent of people commuted by personal car, last year this number reached 46.9 percent. Moreover, the share of women commuting by personal car has increased more than men over the last twenty years," Vassiljeva noted.

What could be the reasons behind these changes?

Vassiljeva acknowledges that the increase in car use is primarily due to the overall rise in the number of cars. Additionally, the distance between work and home has somewhat increased. The number of people working within two kilometers from home has decreased, and those whose workplace is more than ten kilometers away have increased. The proportion of people working at a medium distance (2-10 kilometers away) has remained relatively unchanged. On average, the distance to work from home has increased by 3.5 kilometers.

Vassiljeva specifically examined the relatively comfortable walking distance – two kilometers. The number of people whose workplace is within two kilometers from home has decreased from 32.2 percent to 22.6 percent over the last twenty years.

"Therefore, there is less reason to walk to work. However, in 2003, three-quarters of people living within two kilometers from their workplace walked to work. In 2023, just over half did so. Thus, not only the distance to work but also people's other choices have reduced the popularity of walking," the analyst wrote.

In 2023, people walking to work covered an average distance of 1.3 km, which is 100 meters longer than twenty years ago.

The distances covered by public transport have changed only slightly. Last year, the average public transport user lived 11.1 kilometers from work, compared to 10.2 kilometers twenty years ago. The average distance covered by personal car has increased by 1.7 kilometers. The distance covered by transport provided by the employer (including company cars) has increased the most – by 5.5 kilometers.

In conclusion, Vassiljeva stated that the modes of transport used twenty years ago were likely due to a lack of options. The number of privately owned cars has doubled over the last twenty years, meaning their use has also increased. This reflects the growth in economic well-being.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!