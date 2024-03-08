X

Traffic continues to flow in Central Tallinn despite construction work

News
Traffic in Tallinn.
Traffic in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Following the restart of construction work on Tallinn's Old Harbor tramway this Monday, traffic conditions in the center of the capital, which were initially complicated by changes to the traffic management system, are gradually stabilizing.

According to a City of Tallinn press release, commuters are becoming accustomed to the temporary traffic arrangements, and traffic regulators are now assisting at several intersections.

Traffic in Tallinn city center has also been impacted this week by emergency roadworks at the Endla and Suur-Ameerika intersection area. These are expected to conclude by Monday, which will also improve the traffic situation.

According to Indrek Gailan, head of the Tallinn Transport Department, the most challenging conditions were seen on Monday, however, the situation has been easing since.

"Understandably, it takes time for drivers to adjust to the new traffic management in the construction area. However, traffic in the city center is operational, although congestion can occur during peak hours. We remind everyone that, in addition to driving, it is also possible to move around the harbor area on foot, by bike, and by public transport," said Gailan.

According to a press release, the Tallinn Transport Department recommends using public transport whenever possible. The temporary traffic management system has prioritized public transport as much as is feasible, however there may still be delays of 7-10 minutes during peak times on public transport lines passing through the city center.

Suggested detours that could be taken during the construction work can be seen below and on the Old Harbor tramway project website.

Suggested detours to avoid roadworks in Tallinn. Source: City of Tallinn

Tram services on the new route are scheduled to commence this fall, with the project expected to be fully completed in early 2025. The project is funded by the European Union through the NextGenerationEU recovery fund.

Suggested detours to avoid roadworks in Tallinn. Source: City of Tallinn

Editor: Michael Cole

