Tallinn city center roadworks hit nearby companies

News
Roadworks in Tallinn.
Roadworks in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

For the second year, road construction in the heart of Tallinn has negatively impacted businesses in the construction area. Some have gone bankrupt, while others have seen their visitor numbers halve. The newly elected city government considers the construction planning a failure and aims to avoid repeating these mistakes in future projects.

For nearly 30 years, the Kuldvõtmeke shop in the heart of Tallinn has been a place to repair shoes and make keys. Now, the business faces a challenge as for the second summer in a row, roadworks for the Old City Harbor tram line are happening right outside their door. The noise is significant, and customers have difficulty accessing the shop.

"We have fewer customers. I think if I say half as many, I'm pretty accurate. One customer from Tallinn University said that every time there's a different route to get here. Yes, things are interesting," said Kuldvõtmeke co-owner Markko Petoffer.

A couple of hundred meters away, the front of Nikolay Cafe has just been given a fresh look. While the roadworks in front of the building have ended, the number of visitors has not recovered.

"People are afraid to come to the city center right now because they don't know how the traffic system works, which roads are closed, and which roads are open. There are always traffic jams, so unfortunately, people are afraid to come to the city center, and that's why we don't have as many customers as we did before the reconstruction began," said Nikolay manager Vladislav Movrenko.

In the midst of the construction chaos is also the Tallinna Kaubamaja department store, where access to different sections is limited. For instance, sales in the food department have dropped by 10 percent.

"The impact on visitor numbers has actually been very high. Some entrances – customers have many different entry points – have lost 30 to 40 percent of visitors purely because the movement restrictions are so extensive," said Kaubamaja executive manager Erkki Laugus.

The previous Tallinn city government only offered businesses advertising discounts as compensation. Now Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) intends not to repeat the same planning mistakes in the future.

"In the future, when we plan new works, it is important to ensure not only continuous normal access to businesses and shops but also to organize the sequence of works so that if there is a possibility to complete sidewalks and bike paths first, and not as the last things, we will certainly demand it," said Pere.

All construction work related to the Old City Harbor tram line is expected to be completed early next year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:10

Estonian swimmers Jefimova and Romanjuk reach Euros final in Belgrade

09:37

Kristen Michal on Reform leader bid: Party members can depend on me

08:54

Norstat poll: Support for EKRE and Eesti 200 heads down

08:15

Tallinn city center roadworks hit nearby companies

08:03

Daily: Police fail to bring proceedings increasingly often

07:55

EKRE split results in party's lowest rating in recent years

07:20

Anna Hints gives European Film Award to Film Museum

18.06

Tallinn Zoo's tiger to undergo surgery on Thursday

18.06

Tall Ships Races and maritime festival come to Tallinn next month

18.06

Kantar Emor: Kalev and Youtube are Estonians' favorite brands

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.06

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.06

Every tenth Estonian suffering from gambling addiction

17.06

Animal behavior expert: Puppy yoga can traumatize dogs for life

18.06

Estonia's defense spending 2nd highest in NATO

18.06

Proposed changes in Estonia entail neutering pet cats, ending dog chaining

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

18.06

Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee to close during viaduct reconstruction

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo