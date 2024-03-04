Old Harbor tramway construction work to continue from Monday

Construction work on the Old Harbor tramway in Tallinn will resume on Monday, March 4 and result in traffic changes around the Linnahall intersection and Ahtri tänav.

Traffic regulators will manage traffic at critical intersections. Several bus routes will be redirected starting Monday, while tram lines no. 1, 2, and 5 will operate as usual until the evening of May 3.

Construction work on the Old Harbor tramway begins today on Mere puiestee between Suur-Rannavärava tänav and Sadama tänav and at the intersection of Ahtri tänav and Hobujaama tänav, resulting in temporary traffic rearrangements in the city center. With the start of construction, traffic will be closed on Mere puiestee in the direction of the city center from Suur-Rannavärava tänav to Ahtri tänav and on Ahtri tänav towards Reidi tee and Pirita.

Traffic from Rannamäe tee and Põhja puiestee heading towards Pirita will be consolidated onto Põhja puiestee and Mere puiestee towards Põhja-Tallinn and the city center direction of Ahtri tänav (northern branch), making these street sections two-way.

Traffic on Mere puiestee is planned to be partially reopened in July and fully reopened by September. Following the partial reopening of Mere puiestee, traffic will be closed on Rannamäe tee. The restoration of regular traffic patterns on Ahtri tänav is planned for the first half of June.

In other construction areas of the Old Harbor tram line, the existing temporary traffic arrangements will remain in place this spring, with local changes and street openings during the summer period as work progresses.

Due to the construction work, bus lines no. 2, 3, 8, 20, 20A, 21, 21B, 34, 38, 41, 41B, 66, 73, 91, 92, 93, and 96 will be redirected from the start of the workday on March 4 until the end of the workday on June 7.

Tram lines no. 1, 2, and 5 will operate as usual until the evening of May 3. After the construction of a tram turnaround at the Skoone Bastion stadium area, a temporary tram line no. 1 Kopli-Linnahall will serve the direction of Kopli from May 6. Tram no. 1 will not operate to Kadriorg during this period. Regular tram service in the direction of Kopli will be restored in August.

During the construction of the turnaround, all tram traffic in the direction of Kopli will be suspended from 8 p.m. on May 3 until the end of the day on May 5. Tram line no. 1 will be closed from 8 p.m. on May 3 until the end of the day on May 5, and tram lines no. 2 and 5 will be closed from 8 p.m. on May 3 until August 18.

