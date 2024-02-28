X

Only one tram line to run between Kadriorg and central Tallinn this summer

News
A tram in Tallinn.
A tram in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Due to the construction of Tallinn's Old Harbor (Vanasadam) tram line, only tram number 3 (Kadriorg to Vana-Lõuna) will run from Kadriorg to the city center between May 6 and the middle of August. During that period, tram line number one will run from Kopli to Linnahall.

Tallinn's tram number 1 will be out of action between 8 p.m. on Friday, May 3, until the end of the day on Sunday, May 5. Tram lines 2 and 5 will also cease operations from 8 p.m. on May 3 until August 18.

"The tram will be reversed to the stadium area near the Skoone Bastion, where a temporary tram number 1 will run from May 6 onwards. During the construction of the return carriageway, all tram services in the direction of Kopli will be suspended from May 3 at 8 p.m. until the end of the day on May 5. This means that from May 6, only line number 3 (Kadriorg to Vana-Lõuna) will be running from Kadriorg to the city," said Liis Spiegelberg, head of Tallinn's Transport Department.

Spiegelberg said that there are currently a total of five trams running on route number 3 during weekdays. From March 15, only four trams will operate on the route. However, in May, when tram number 1 will no longer be running to Kadriorg, six trams are planned for route number 3, rather than the current five.

"From May, trams on line 3 will depart at intervals of around minutes during peak hours and at around ten-minute intervals at other times. Currently, tram number 3 has rush hour intervals of approximately 15 minutes. The temporary shortening of the route to the Vana-Lõuna stop will also help to tighten up those intervals," said Spiegelberg.

During this period, buses will be available from Linnahall and the Baltic Station (Balti jaam) to and from Kadriorg. It is for example possible to take bus No. 8 or 66 to the Pikksilma stop and walk from there.

Alternatively, it will be possible to change at the temporary Siimeon bus stop to catch buses 34 or 38, which stop at Koidula, Poska and Reidi tee.

Alternatively, passengers can take buses 21, 21B, 41 or 41B to the Viru stop, then either tram No. 3 or bus No. 5, which stops near the Estonian Drama Theater.

It is also possible to walk to the Hobujaama bus stop, from which buses 1, 29, 44, 51, 60 and 63 all leave in the direction of Kadriorg.

All lines stop at Koidula, Poska and Reidi tee.

--

Editor: Mari Peegel, Michael Cole

