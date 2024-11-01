X!

Tallinn's old trolleybuses make their final journeys

News
A trolleybus.
A trolleybus.
News

Yesterday (October 31) Tallinn's trolleybuses made their last trips on the streets of the capital. New vehicles will return in 2026, but until then they will be replaced by buses.

"It's often said that a trolleybus has a lifespan of around 15 years. Unfortunately, our trolleys have held up for 18 to 20 years. /.../ Jokes aside, when a passenger needs to get from point A to point B and it's raining inside the vehicle or your heel goes through the floor, this is certainly not the level of service that Tallinna Linnatransport (TLT) aims to provide. An era is truly coming to an end — whether for better or worse," said Kaido Padar, head of TLT.

Both the blue trolleybuses and the electric lines above streets will now be taken off the streets.

In two years, battery-powered trolleybuses will return to Tallinn, but they will be more like buses and no longer need to run on electric cables.

Ukrainian trolleybus driver Vladimir took Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" on one last trip from Mustamäe to Balti jaam.

"It's a shame, of course! I've been doing this job for quite some time now, I've gotten used to it, and the colleagues are wonderful. I really enjoy this work," he told the show.

Of the 120 trolleybus drivers more than half will retrain as bus drivers. Among other things, this means learning how to reverse. But a third of drivers chose to retire or leave TLT instead.

"At this point, I've worked here for four years and one month. But back in 1979, when I returned from military service, I also worked as a trolleybus driver. Then 40 years went by, I came back, and now it's ending again. I hope there'll be a third round in a few years," driver Sergei told AK.

"I do not mind whether I am driving a trolleybus or a bus; I am just sad that we have such wonderful people here, and now we're all going our separate ways. That is the saddest part," he added.

Olga is retraining to become a bus driver, but she also misses her trolley line.

"The last day of work and the final route. That's it, time to go home. It's heartbreaking. It feels like losing a loved one," she said.

Next year will mark 60 years since trolleys were introduced to the streets of Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:44

Gallery: Mexican Day of the Dead altar opens at Kumu Art Gallery

11:12

Natterjack toad habitats being restored on Saaremaa peninsula

10:40

Flash estimate: Estonia's economy contracts by 0.7% in third quarter Updated

10:39

First snow falls in Narva

10:05

Major confusion over common Tallinn and Harju County bus and train tickets

09:24

Deputy mayor: There is a political rift over Tallinn's urban space

08:52

Parties discussing lists for 2025 local elections

08:16

Medical error compensation system changes on November 1

07:36

Tallinn's old trolleybuses make their final journeys

31.10

Analyst: October price rises in Estonia came as a nasty surprise

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

31.10

Analyst: October price rises in Estonia came as a nasty surprise

31.10

Study: English overused while Finnish scarce in Tallinn

31.10

Feature: With Estonia's mardipäev and kadripäev, is Halloween one too many?

30.10

Official car tax calculator: See how much you'll have to pay

31.10

Former Tallinn Prison site up for auction with starting bid of €8.4 million

31.10

Gallery: Cafes, restaurants across Estonia protest tax rises Updated

31.10

Tallinn's Tondi crossing will open to traffic on Friday

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo