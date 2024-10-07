X!

Tallinn's Laikmaa and Hobujaama streets to open to public transport

Roadwork in Tallinn. August 2024.
Roadwork in Tallinn. August 2024. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
In two weeks, Laikmaa and Hobujaama streets, which have been closed to bus traffic for a year and a half, will reopen in Tallinn's city center.

Starting from October 21, all detours on bus routes that were temporarily redirected due to the construction of the Old City Harbor tram line will end, according to the Tallinn City Government.

Initially, only buses will be allowed to pass through the reopened section of Laikmaa tänav between the Viru Center mall and the Tallink Hotel, as well as Hobujaama tänav. It is not yet clear if other traffic will be permitted through this area from October 21. However, the section of Laikmaa tänav next to Kaubamaja, which is currently used for bus parking, will reopen to traffic and buses will resume service from the Viru Center terminal.

Laikmaa and Hobujaama streets were closed to traffic in late March of last year.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) added that preparations are being made to launch the Old City Harbor tram line by the end of the year. Previously, Järvan had stated that the new tram line is expected to be operational at the beginning of next year.

From October 21, the following bus routes will return to their regular routes in the city center: numbers 1, 14, 15, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 29, 31, 34, 38, 44, 55, 60 and 63. The Viru Center bus terminal will also fully reopen, with the starting points for several routes (numbers 1, 14, 15, 18, 18A, 20A, 29, 34, 38 and 44) located there once again.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

