Roadwork overview: What to expect in Tallinn by September 1

Several major roadwork projects in Tallinn are slated to be completed ahead of September 1. Even so, work on the Old City Harbor tramway will nonetheless continue into the fall, when work also begin on the overhaul of Peterburi tee.

ERR has compiled an overview of what major roadwork in Tallinn will be completed by the start of the new school year as well as what will continue or only just begin after September 1.

Old City Harbor tramway

Continuing for the second year is the construction of the Old City Harbor tramway in Tallinn's city center, causing the closure of several of Central Tallinn's key streets and intersections.

As of the end of August, a portion of Laikmaa tänav will remain closed for a few more months, with its reopening scheduled for October. Randar Jõesaar, director of the Construction Unit at the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department, told ERR that Hobujaama tänav and Kuunari tänav will likewise remain closed to vehicular traffic.

"Traffic will be back to normal in the remaining areas affected by the Old City Harbor tram construction by September 1," Jõesaar said. "There may be a few pedestrian detours, and [pedestrian traffic] will for the most part be able to use the new sidewalks."

The new tram line is scheduled to enter service from the new year.

Tondi overpass reconstruction

Also heading into its second year is major work in Tondi, where the railway overpass is being rebuilt into a two-level crossing. Work will continue through the end of the year; once completed, vehicular traffic will pass under the railway. Also to be revamped are a large portion of Kotka tänav and a smaller portion of Tondi tänav.

The Tondi overpass will remain closed to vehicular traffic through the beginning of October. Tram service to the Tondi terminus was restored in early August.

Liivalaia tänav-Tartu maantee intersection, Lastekodu tänav

As in last year, the intersection at Liivalaia tänav and Tartu maantee remains partially closed due to ongoing work on stormwater drainage, district cooling and water supply system upgrades.

Work at the intersection is currently expected to be completed by August 31, when the intersection will be fully reopened to traffic.

Work on Lastekodu tänav, however, has only just begun. The street will be revamped in its entirety, from Liivalaia tänav all the way through Masina tänav, together with the section of Masina tänav running from Lastekodu tänav to Tartu maantee.

Following the overhaul, Lastekodu tänav will have a speed limit of 30 km/h and feature other traffic-calming measures, such as raised intersections, narrow lanes and minimal turning radii.

Kaarli puiestee

Work remains underway on rebuilding bus stops on Kaarli puiestee, which was put on hold for a couple of weeks in the second half of July following the discovery during excavation of a 17th century mass grave of St. Barbara Cemetery.

Prior to the discovery, the street had been scheduled to fully reopen to vehicular traffic by August 30, with landscaping and sidewalk paving work to continue through mid-October.

It is now clear that following the delay in schedule, not everything will be ready in time for the end of August. According to Jõesaar, they are currently anticipating a three-week delay.

"A revised schedule is in the works," he said. "Traffic readiness will be achieved in the latter half of September."

Peterburi tee

This fall, the City of Tallinn also plans to launch the long-planned overhaul of Peterburi tee. The plan is to initially revamp the section of Peterburi tee between Majaka tänav and Väike-Paala tänav. Should the construction procurement proceed according to plan, work will begin in October, according to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform).

Jõesaar confirmed that this work is scheduled to begin, and that people can expect traffic restrictions.

"This year will see major closures around the intersection at Peterburi tee and Majaka tänav," he noted. "The exact timing is still being determined."

Sossi Hill

On Tartu maantee at Sossi Hill, work is underway for the laying of new cooling pipelines. The project deadline is September 10, however regular traffic should resume by mid-August.

Kadaka overpass

Last month, work began on Kadaka puiestee for the construction of a new overpass to replace the degrading old one.

The new overpass will be opened to traffic at the end of this year, however work there will continue in the spring. Road users must be patient, as the deadline for the entire project is February 2026.

During construction, the section of Kadaka puiestee between Kalda tänav and the Tähetorni intersection was closed to traffic. The Kadaka overpass itself is likewise closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.

Pedestrians traveling from Nõmme to Mustamäe are advised to detour via Tammpärja tänav, Särje tänav and Tähetorni tänav. Drivers can detour via Pärnu maantee and Vääna tänav and, around Kadaka puiestee, via Õitse tänav and Kalda tänav.

