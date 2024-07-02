Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee closes until end of 2024 for viaduct reconstruction

{{1719923820000 | amCalendar}}
Construction work at Kadaka viaduct in July, 202.
Construction work on the Kadaka Puiestee viaduct in Tallinn is due to begin on July 3. The work will take until 2026 to complete, with the bridge closed to vehicles until the end of this year.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Peeter-Pärtel Pere (Reform) told a press conference at the city administration that the new viaduct on Kadaka puiestee needed to be built as a result of a request from the Estonian Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA).

"The construction works are starting now and there is no way to postpone them. We will start the construction works on Kadaka puiestee on Wednesday, July 3, and will continue until next year and the year after," Pere said.

In the first stage of construction work, the current bridge will be demolished. During this period there will be no access over or under the bridge, with all traffic instead needing to travel around it.

The section of Kadaka puiestee between Kalda tänav and the Tähetorn junction will be closed to traffic. From Nõmme to Mustamäe, motorists are recommended to instead travel via Tammepärja tänav, Särje tänav and Tähetorn tänav.

The new viaduct on Kadaka puiestee. Source: Tallinn City Government

In the second half of July, traffic will be restored for pedestrians and cyclists, who will be able to pass under the bridge.

In August, work will begin on the new viaduct and the associated utility networks. Road construction will start at the end of the year.

The City of Tallinn plans to open the viaduct to traffic at the end of 2024, with asphalting and landscaping work expected to resume next spring. At the same time, access to Kalda tänav for residents and businesses will be guaranteed for the entire duration of the construction work.

The city's number 10, 20 and 20A buses will also be diverted to the bypass via Tähetorn tänav, Pärnu maantee, Kalda tänav and Hommiku tänav.

The reconstruction work is due to be completed by February 2026.

This article was updated to add the gallery.

--

Editor: Karin Koppel, Michael Cole

