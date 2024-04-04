Tallinn to replace 30 muddy trails with paved sidewalks

Thirty new paved sidewalks will be constructed across the capital with work starting in the fall, Tallinn City Government said this week.

The sidewalks are popular routes among residents and cut across green areas.

Sidewalks to be constructions are planned in the areas mentioned below:

- In Haabersti, paths behind the buildings at Õismäe tee 45–Õismäe tee 47;

- In Kesklinn, the sidewalk on Viadukti Street (between Veerenni–Leete ), next to Rävala puiestee 17, the ramp in front of Tatari 64 (Rimi), the segment between Hermanni 2–Hermani 6, next to Võistluse 8–Võistluse 12;

- In Kristiine, on Kotkapoja Street beside Lilleküla train stop and near Marsi 6;

- In Lasnamäe, from K. Kärberi 34 and K. Kärberi 40 to Laagna tee and to Rauna bus stop, near Kivila 3a, from Kivila 22 to the bus stop, near Pallasti 54, on Mustakivi tee between Laagna tee and Punane Street, near Kalevipoja bus stop;

- In Mustamäe, the sidewalk along Retke tee, between Retke tee 1–Retke tee 3a, in front of Sõpruse puiestee 187, on Kadaka tee between Laki Street and Mustamäe tee, the sidewalk between Akadeemia 50 and Akadeemia tee 30a, near Mustamäe tee 161b;

- In Nõmme, various segments on Rännaku puiestee, near Kalda Street steps, on Tammepärja Street between Kadaka tee and Kalda 64, on Pärnu maantee between Roheline Street and Roheline bus stop;

- In Pirita, beside Kloostrimetsa tee 29, on Lükati tee between Jõekalda Street and Kose tee;

- In Põhja-Tallinn, the segment between Puhangu 2–Puhangu 12, the pedestrian and bicycle path between the county line bus station at Balti Jaam and the tram tracks, near Kopli 35b, the segment of Rukki Street between Ristiku and Aru, the segment between Karjamaa Street Park and Kopli Street.

The design work is scheduled for the spring and summer, while paving is expected to begin in the fall. New lights will also be added and the projected images can be seen here.

The estimated cost of the work is €1.22 million, including VAT.

--

