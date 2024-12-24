X!

Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee viaduct opening delayed until summer 2025

Kadaka viaduct in December 2024.
Kadaka viaduct in December 2024. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Plans to open the new viaduct on Kadaka puiestee will be delayed until at least next summer, Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department said on Monday.

Kadaka puiestee redevelopment work started in July and is expected to last until 2026. Tallinn initially planned to open the viaduct in December.

Department head Elari Udam told ERR that "unforeseen circumstances" occurred during building work, which pushed back the original plans.

"Construction can restart again in the spring and then we will see what work needs to be done there to open up traffic," he said. "We are hoping that the construction will still be completed by the summer of next year."

The delay will not affect the final deadline date, Udam said.

In July, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Peeter-Pärtel Pere (Reform) said the new viaduct is being rebuilt after a request from the Estonian Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA).

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

