Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee overpass to open May 19

Kadaka viaduct in December 2024.
Kadaka viaduct in December 2024. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The reconstruction work on the Kadaka puiestee bridge in Tallinn, which began in July last year, is nearing completion and the bridge will be open to traffic starting Monday evening. Public transport detours will end in the first half of next week.

The bridge was originally scheduled to reopen to traffic at the end of last year, but unexpected issues that arose during construction pushed the completion date to June 30 of this year. Now, however, the bridge is reopening a month and a half ahead of schedule.

As part of the new overpass construction, extensive work was needed to relocate underground utility lines and the city also installed a new stormwater connection pipeline.

A 2020 expert assessment by Ehituse ja Tarkvara Inseneribüroo OÜ recommended the reconstruction of the bridge, which had reached the end of its service life and had become unsafe. The work was carried out by Atemo OÜ under a contract valued at nearly €1.85 million, of which approximately €134,000 was co-financed by water utility Tallinna Vesi for the construction of water and sewer lines.

Atemo demolished the old overpass and built a new reinforced concrete bridge measuring 35 meters long, five meters high and 17 meters wide. A combined pedestrian and bicycle path with a total width of 5.5 meters was constructed across the bridge. In addition, a sidewalk was built next to the viaduct, connecting the pedestrian and bike paths running underneath to the road above. The contractor also installed electrical cables and constructed the road surface.

Some work will continue after the bridge opens to traffic, including finishing sidewalks, installing lighting and painting road markings. The final completion deadline for the project is February 2026.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

