Tallinn removing outdated street signs

Traffic. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Tallinn will gradually reduce street clutter by removing outdated and unnecessary directional signs, the city government said on Wednesday.

No new directional or service signs will be installed, and the removal of old ones will initially occur street by street.

For example, during reconstruction projects. Business location signs, for example, have already been removed on Kadaka maantee.

Indrek Gailan, head of the Tallinn Transport Department, explained that the goal of reducing signage is to declutter the urban environment.

"A systematic approach is necessary because there are places in the city where various signs are excessively clustered together, detracting from the streets' visual appeal," he said in a statement.

"Moreover, the traditional use of directional signs on street posts for finding destinations has become less necessary due to digital navigation tools. All important destinations can already be found using popular apps like Waze, Google Maps, or by searching addresses on websites. Therefore, we see no need to add more signs and will begin their gradual removal," Gailan added.

Editor: Helen Wright

