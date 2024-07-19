Mayor: Tallinn will better schedule road works in future

Road works at Tallinn's Liivalaia intersection.
Road works at Tallinn's Liivalaia intersection. Source: ERR
The new asphalt surface at Tallinn's Liivalaia and Tartu maantee intersection has been ripped up after only one year so more roadworks can be carried out. In the future, work will be better planned, the mayor said.

Traffic is severely limited at the crossing from July 15 and on neighboring streets until the middle of August.

Randar Jõesaar, head of the design and construction department at Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department, said the work updates outdated routes and infrastructure.

"At the intersection of Liivalaia and Tartu roads, works are underway to upgrade the stormwater pre-drainage, district cooling and water system. This is necessary to upgrade the infrastructure over time and to prevent potential problems," he said.

Last year the intersection area was closed so network operator Utilitas could carry out work on its district cooling. "The current works have been commissioned by the City of Tallinn and cover a larger area, including the intersection of Liivalaia and Tartu roads," Jõesaar explained.

Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni (SDE) said last year's work by Utilitas was necessary to fulfill their contractual obligations.

"Lastekodu tänav, which was due to be reconstructed last year, was left undone due to design delays. As a result, the junction will now be opened twice," said Ossinovski, calling the current situation unfortunate.

"Of course, our aim is that the work of the network operators and the city is done at the same time. This will increase the length of the works, but they will be done at the same time. Unfortunately, this is not possible at any given moment, and this is one of those bad examples where we had to allow the network operator to do his work because he could not postpone it, and now, a year later, we have to dig again in the same place because of our needs," he said.

In the future, the city will try to coordinate the work to avoid repetition, the politician added.

"We have moved towards a joint timetable so that all the network operators also know in which years we are going to reconstruct which streets so that they can schedule their works there. This is still far from ideal, but we are working towards it," Ossinovski said.

Editor: Helen Wright

