Peterburi tee work starts in October as other Tallinn projects near completion

Just as several major roadwork projects which have led to disruption in the capital over the past couple of years are drawing to a close, a new one is beginning, though at least not in the city center.

ERR reported last week that several significant road construction projects in Tallinn are due to be completed before September 1.

However, one of the most significant developments, the Old City Harbor tram extension, will continue into the fall, while reconstruction work on Peterburi tee, a major thoroughfare east of the city center, is to start in October.

Tallinn's Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) said Tuesday that while the work will likely need to be paused soon after it begins, with the onset of winter, the start cannot be postponed as it must proceed in sync with the construction of the Rail Baltica terminal in nearby Ülemiste.

The stretch of Peterburi tee between Majaka and Väike-Paala will be reconstructed in phase one.

Peterburi tee in Tallinn, with the stretches due for renovation highlighted in yellow. Source: OpenStreetMap/Wikimedia Commons

The largest project of the past two years, the tram extension, is nearing completion, and after the start of the school year next week, only three streets: Laikmaa, Hobujaama and Kuunari, will remain closed to traffic, and these only until October.

Another major project, the Tondi rail / road / tramway intersection, is to be opened to bus traffic and pedestrians on September 1, allowing buses and pedestrians to start using the newly completed tunnel.

The tunnel will be opened to private car traffic in October.

A new light traffic tunnel on Paldiski mnt is also scheduled to be opened to the public in in the near future, and work on Lastekodu in central Tallinn and on Kadaka pst, to the south, will continue in autumn too.

The City of Tallinn also has this website in English, detailing all ongoing roadworks and street closures.

That many projects came at the one time, leading to major upheaval and road closures in summer 2023, in part related to the need to meet EU budget spend requirements, it was stated at the time.

--

