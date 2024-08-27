Peterburi tee work starts in October as other Tallinn projects near completion

News
Peterburi tee in Tallinn. August 2024.
Peterburi tee in Tallinn. August 2024. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Just as several major roadwork projects which have led to disruption in the capital over the past couple of years are drawing to a close, a new one is beginning, though at least not in the city center.

ERR reported last week that several significant road construction projects in Tallinn are due to be completed before September 1.

However, one of the most significant developments, the Old City Harbor tram extension, will continue into the fall, while reconstruction work on Peterburi tee, a major thoroughfare east of the city center, is to start in October.

Tallinn's Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) said Tuesday that while the work will likely need to be paused soon after it begins, with the onset of winter, the start cannot be postponed as it must proceed in sync with the construction of the Rail Baltica terminal in nearby Ülemiste.

The stretch of Peterburi tee between Majaka and Väike-Paala will be reconstructed in phase one.

Peterburi tee in Tallinn, with the stretches due for renovation highlighted in yellow. Source: OpenStreetMap/Wikimedia Commons

The largest project of the past two years, the tram extension, is nearing completion, and after the start of the school year next week, only three streets: Laikmaa, Hobujaama and Kuunari, will remain closed to traffic, and these only until October.

Another major project, the Tondi rail / road / tramway intersection, is to be opened to bus traffic and pedestrians on September 1, allowing buses and pedestrians to start using the newly completed tunnel.

The tunnel will be opened to private car traffic in October.

A new light traffic tunnel on Paldiski mnt is also scheduled to be opened to the public in in the near future, and work on Lastekodu in central Tallinn and on Kadaka pst, to the south, will continue in autumn too.

The City of Tallinn also has this website in English, detailing all ongoing roadworks and street closures.

That many projects came at the one time, leading to major upheaval and road closures in summer 2023, in part related to the need to meet EU budget spend requirements, it was stated at the time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte,Marko Tooming

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:20

Estonian midfielder Henrik Ojamaa retires from international football

18:55

Tallinn to celebrate Baltic Sea Day with special events program

18:33

Watch live: 2024 Paralympic Games opening ceremony in Paris

17:55

Deputy mayor: Tallinn's Old Town needs to attract locals, not just tourists

17:17

South Africa, Nigeria inter-country ride requests halted due to 'Bolt war'

17:11

Email sent by University of Tartu hints at possible reinstatement of tuition

16:46

Cyclist Rein Taaramäe: La Vuelta hottest stages thankfully over

16:29

Drop in fuel prices driven by decreased demand in global market

16:15

Henn names 26-man squad for Estonia's Nations League openers

15:46

Kristjan Ilves third in Nordic Combined Summer Grand Prix in Austria

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.08

Average salary exceeds €2,000 in Estonia Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

26.08

Dairies: Effect of potential Chinese tariffs on Estonia indirect

08:35

Leo Kunnas: Ukraine was expecting Russia to redeploy troops to Kursk

26.08

Tallinn Fringe Festival: The local-international balancing act fighting old mindsets

26.08

August-related superstitions in Estonia stubborn to fade

26.08

Estonia's zero budget brings many proposals, but less savings

12:43

Swedbank: Economic recovery slower than expected in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo