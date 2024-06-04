Several important Tallinn streets closed this summer due to repair work

Additional traffic restrictions will be in place this summer in Tallinn due to road works and utility network repairs.

In July, Suur-Ameerika tänav from Pärnu maantee to Toom-Kuninga tänav will be completely closed to traffic for three weeks. After that one lane will reopen on the same street from Liivalaia towards Kristiine for two weeks. Endla tänav can be used to travel from Kristiine to Kesklinn, Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) said at a city government press conference on Tuesday.

From Monday, June 10, traffic will be affected when the construction of a pedestrian tunnel on Paldiski maantee starts. One road will remain open, Pere promised. During the second stage, Balti jaam station will be closed between July 15-22.

On the same day, utility network repair work will begin on Kreutzwaldi tänav between Tartu Maantee and Kunderi tänav. Traffic will be limited but residents will have access, Pere said.

Suur-Ameerika tänav. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

At the end of July or start of August, work will be carried out on Lastekodu. Residents and businesses will have access.

Reconstruction of the bus stops on Kaarli puistee and Mere puistee will also take place this summer.

There are also plans to start the renovation of Peterburi maantee in the second half of the summer, Pere confirmed.

Public transport changes during this time can be viewed here.

Several streets to reopen

However, several streets closed by the construction of the Old Habor tram line will reopen in the coming months.

The section of Gonsiori tänav in the direction of Pronksi will open on June 7, the rest of Gonsiori, Laikmaa and Hobujaama by November. Ahtri tänav in the direction of Reid tänav will also open on June 7, Pere said.

In mid-July, the streets around A-terminal will reopen.

The Old Harbor tram will start running in November.

Work at Tondi station should be completed by October, and traffic can use the tunnel from September 1.

Pere confirmed that the city government will do its best to ensure drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users can move around despite restrictions.

--

