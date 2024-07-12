Tallinn's Suur-Ameerika tänav partially reopens to traffic

The Ministry of Finance is housed in the so-called Superministry building on Suur-Ameerika.
The Ministry of Finance is housed in the so-called Superministry building on Suur-Ameerika. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Sections of Suur-Ameerika tänav have reopened to traffic this week, although construction work on Tallinna Vesi's water and sewer lines continues.

Traffic has already been restored at the Toom-Kuninga intersection.

Starting Sunday (July 14), one-way vehicular traffic towards Kristiine will be allowed on the section of Suur-Ameerika tänav between Toom-Kuninga and Õllepruuli. One sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians. Access to Õllepruuli tänav from Pärnu maantee will be maintained throughout the construction period.

Bus line 47 will remain on its detour route until the end of the workday on August 25.

 The bus route towards the bus station will follow Endla tänav, Tõnismägi street, Pärnu maantee, and Liivalaia tänav. Towards Väike-Õismäe, bus line 47 will travel along Liivalaia tänav, Pärnu maantee, Tõnismägi tänav, Kaarli puiestee, Toompuiestee, and Endla tänav.

The construction work is being carried out by Watercom OÜ, with an expected end date of August 25.

See a map of the work and more details here.

Editor: Helen Wright

