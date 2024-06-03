Balti jaam train station temporarily closing for one week in July

Balti jaam station.
Balti jaam station. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Tallinn's Balti jaam station will close for one week next month due to the construction of a new pedestrian tunnel on Paldiski maantee.

Between July 15-21, trains will not start or end their journeys at the main station.

Instead, westbound trains (to Keila, Kloogaranna, Paldiski, Turba) will operate up to Lilleküla station.

Eastbound and southeast-bound trains (Aegviidu, Narva, Rakvere, Tartu, Valga, Koidula) will temporarily start and end at Kitseküla.

Southwest-bound trains (Rapla, Türi, Viljandi) will run up to Tallinn-Väike during this period.

Elron's schedule will be published on its website in early July.

During the railway interruption, Tallinn Transport Department will provide free public transport on all lines passing through Ülemiste, Tallinn-Väike, and Tondi railway stations.

The free travel period will apply to tram number 4, buses number 7, 12, 13, 15, 45, 49, 54, 64, 65 towards Ülemiste, and buses number 5, 14, 16, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 28, 32, and 36 towards Tondi and Tallinn-Väike.

The new illuminated underpass, which includes a bike lane, is located at the intersection of Paldiski maantee and Tehnika.

It is expected to be open in the autumn although landscaping and minor construction work will continue until February 2025.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

