Utility line work to disrupt Kopli tram traffic in Tallinn

Trams in Tallinn.
Trams in Tallinn. Source: Siim LõvI /ERR
Construction work on water and sewer pipelines at the intersection of Tööstuse, Kopli and Sitsi streets in Tallinn will disrupt tram line No. 1 traffic from August 12 to 18.

Tram line No. 1 will be closed from August 12 until the end of the day on August 18 between Kopli and Linnahall.

During this period, tram No. 1 will be replaced by temporary bus line No. 52, operating on the Kopli-Mere puiestee route, with departures approximately every 10 minutes.

In addition to tram line No. 1, tram services on lines No. 2 and 5 will also be suspended until August 18. From August 19, tram services will resume on all lines heading towards Kopli: No. 1 Kopli-Kadriorg, No. 2 Kopli-Suur-Paala and No. 5 Kopli-Vana-Lõuna.

Bus lines No. 3, 26, 26A and 73 will be rerouted from August 12 to 31. During this time, bus line No. 3 will skip the stops at Niidi, Sitsi, Tööstuse and Karjamaa in both directions. Bus lines No. 26 and 26A will skip the stops at Nisu, Ehte, Niidi and Sitsi in both directions. Bus line No. 73 will skip the stops at Tööstuse and Karjamaa in both directions.

The contractor is required to ensure safe passage for pedestrians and cyclists throughout the construction period. Traffic controllers will be used during peak hours to facilitate smooth left turns on the Sõle tänav detour if necessary.

Due to significant traffic changes and public transport rerouting, the city advises allowing extra time to reach destinations as walking distances to stops may increase.

Schedules, routes and stop information can be found on the website transport.tallinn.ee. Information about the changes will also be posted at affected stops.

The work is being carried out by AS Tallinna Vesi and AS Utilitas Tallinn, commissioned by AS KE Infra. Detailed traffic schemes can be found on the Tallinn operational information website.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

