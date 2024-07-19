Tallinn tram services to restart in August

News
Kopli tram.
Kopli tram. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Starting August 1, tram lines No. 3 and 4 will resume service to the Tondi terminus. Later in the month, the No.5 route will also be restored.

Additionally, from August 19, the entire tram service towards Kopli will be restored, allowing convenient direct travel by tram from Kopli to Kadriorg, Suur-Paala, and Vana-Lõuna.

Due to the construction of the Tondi viaduct, tram lines No.3 and 4 have ended at the Vana-Lõuna tram stop since March 15.

Tram line No. 5 to Vana-Lõuna was suspended due to the construction of the Old Harbor tramway. Trams will not operate to the Vana-Lõuna terminus from August 1 to 18; however, tram number No. 5 will resume its regular route after this period.

The construction of the Tondi viaduct will continue until the end of 2024. To ensure safe crossing of the railway, the reconstruction work includes transforming the Tondi street railway crossing into an underpass, constructing new and safer pedestrian walkways, and building new ramps and stairs for better access to the railway platform.

Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said the restoration of tram services across the city is progressing, with the Tondi tram line being one of the first to reopen.

"The connection to Vana-Lõuna will also be maintained, as tram No. 5 will resume its regular route there starting August 19. This change will reduce the number of trams turning from Pärnu maantee towards Vana-Lõuna, thereby improving traffic flow at the Vineeri and Pärnu maantee intersection for other commuters," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:30

Tartu's Ukrainians display Kaleidoscope of Emotions in joint art project

17:23

New government to raise VAT and income tax to 24%

17:20

Tallinn tram services to restart in August

16:48

Johanna & Katariin Mudist's 'Sisters have sisterhood' opens at ARS

16:02

EDF colonel: Russia's Kronstadt naval parade canceled

15:25

Some Estonian university programs receive only 1 applicant for next academic year

14:45

Beekeeper: Hives in towns this year yielding more than in rural areas

14:34

Former finance minister returns to role in new government Updated

14:15

Auvere power station offline to early September

13:45

Electricity may cost up to 3 percent more after European grid synchronization

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17:23

New government to raise VAT and income tax to 24%

15:25

Some Estonian university programs receive only 1 applicant for next academic year

18.07

Tallinn testing cooling centers to prepare for future heatwaves

09:19

Government to postpone removing 'tax hump', Pevkur continues as defense minister

16.07

One of Europe's largest defense companies invests in Estonia

14:34

Former finance minister returns to role in new government Updated

18.07

European Commission allocates additional €1.2 billion to Rail Baltic

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo