Tallinn tram services to restart in August

Starting August 1, tram lines No. 3 and 4 will resume service to the Tondi terminus. Later in the month, the No.5 route will also be restored.

Additionally, from August 19, the entire tram service towards Kopli will be restored, allowing convenient direct travel by tram from Kopli to Kadriorg, Suur-Paala, and Vana-Lõuna.

Due to the construction of the Tondi viaduct, tram lines No.3 and 4 have ended at the Vana-Lõuna tram stop since March 15.

Tram line No. 5 to Vana-Lõuna was suspended due to the construction of the Old Harbor tramway. Trams will not operate to the Vana-Lõuna terminus from August 1 to 18; however, tram number No. 5 will resume its regular route after this period.

The construction of the Tondi viaduct will continue until the end of 2024. To ensure safe crossing of the railway, the reconstruction work includes transforming the Tondi street railway crossing into an underpass, constructing new and safer pedestrian walkways, and building new ramps and stairs for better access to the railway platform.

Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said the restoration of tram services across the city is progressing, with the Tondi tram line being one of the first to reopen.

"The connection to Vana-Lõuna will also be maintained, as tram No. 5 will resume its regular route there starting August 19. This change will reduce the number of trams turning from Pärnu maantee towards Vana-Lõuna, thereby improving traffic flow at the Vineeri and Pärnu maantee intersection for other commuters," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!