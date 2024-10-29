Tallinn wants to stop 'Eastern European traffic culture' on Laikmaa, Hobujaama

Bollards will be built on Laikmaa and Hobujaama streets to stop drivers from parking on sidewalks and crackdown on "Eastern European traffic culture," Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) said.

The streets reopened on October 21, but temporary traffic control measures, including posts and fencing, are still in place.

The deputy mayor told ERR that the barriers are in place for pedestrian safety.

"Several drivers ignore the law by stopping or parking trucks on sidewalks or bike lanes, which is prohibited. Merko, the company constructing the tramline to the Old City Harbor, has temporarily installed these measures to ensure pedestrian and cyclist safety on the new walkways and bike paths," he said.

"Going forward, the City of Tallinn has requested a project solution to install bollards to protect pedestrians from drivers with Eastern European traffic culture. On the newly opened Hobujaama, stopping, parking, or driving on the sidewalk or bike lane is strictly prohibited," Pere stressed.

