Gallery: Tallinn's A. Laikmaa tänav reopens

The section of the street that runs parallel to Virukeskus has been completely redesigned.

It can only be accessed by public transport and has been fitted with tram tracks for the new line between the airport and Old Habor.

Bus diversions in place due to the construction works have now ended, Tallinn City Government said.

The new tram line is expected to start operating at the beginning of 2025.

On Monday, 15 bus routes are changing as the council seeks to improve connections across the city.

