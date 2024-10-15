X!

15 Tallinn bus routes changing on October 21

Buses in Tallinn.
Buses in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Changes to more than a dozen bus lines across the capital will come into effect on Monday (October 21). Lines will be introduced, merged or stopped.

Bus lines no. 4, 12, 13, 26, 26A, and 49 will be altered; lines no. 40 and 51 as well as 54 and 47 will be merged; and lines no. 22, 47, 51, 64, and 65 will be discontinued. Two new lines, no. 25 and 48, will be introduced.

Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said the final decisions on route changes were based on data-driven analysis as well as public feedback.

"We organized meetings in all districts, and people were able to share their opinions and suggestions online. We received nearly 5,000 comments, which led to adjustments of several routes and the withdrawal of some initial plans," he said in a statement.

"One positive outcome is that the new route of bus line no. 49 will make trips from Pirita to Ülemiste City 20 minutes faster. Bus no. 13 will offer a direct connection to the airport for residents of Haabersti, Lasnamäe, and Mustamäe, while Astangu and Tiskre residents will gain the long-awaited connection to the city center," Järvan added.

The changes have been made as part of a modernization effort to update Tallinn's public transport network.

Information about the second phase of changes and related maps can be found at www.tallinn.ee/en/uusliinivork, while updated schedules are available on the website transport.tallinn.ee.

Editor: Helen Wright

