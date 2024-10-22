X!

Professor: Public transport network will never suit everyone's needs equally

News
Dago Antov.
Dago Antov. Source: ERR
News

A new bus network has been implemented in Tallinn, which, according to the city, takes into account the changes that have occurred in recent years. New routes have been established in areas where a large number of jobs have concentrated or where the population has grown rapidly. However, according to Dago Antov, professor emeritus at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), it is impossible to satisfy everyone when it comes to public transportation.

As of this week, the routes and departure times of several bus lines in Tallinn have changed. While some are already gathering signatures for petitions against the changes, many passengers were caught off guard by the updates.

According to the changes now in effect, some lines will be discontinued, some will have route adjustments and others will be extended. Olev Parts, the head of public transportation at the Tallinn Transport Department, explained that many people want to travel not only to the city center but also a few stops further. Additional routes have been created for areas with rapidly growing populations.

"With today's changes, there will be direct connections from Astangu, and Tiskre will also have a direct route, allowing passengers to theoretically reach the city center in a reasonable time – around 25 to 35 minutes," said Parts.

Dago Antov said it's too early to assess how successful the new bus lines will be, noting that conclusions can only be drawn after a month. He believes the biggest issue with public transport in the capital is its slowness, as cars still reach destinations faster, even during traffic jams.

"One thing is to make the ride faster, which means that buses, trams and trolleys shouldn't be stuck in the same traffic jams as cars. Another factor is reducing the time spent waiting for buses and transferring between lines. I believe today's changes are primarily aimed at addressing the time lost in transfers," Antov said.

Antov also noted the current paradoxical situation: for years, people criticized the bus network for being largely from the Soviet era and not reflecting modern needs. Now, they are protesting the changes and advocating for the preservation of the old network.

"When it comes to public transport, it will never be perfectly suitable or acceptable for everyone. It should aim to meet the needs of many people, but it will never satisfy everyone completely," said Antov.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

10:55

ESTDEV: Moldova's referendum shows there is still a lot of explaining to do

10:29

Analyst: US elections may see both Kyiv and Moscow taking initiative

09:52

Professor: Public transport network will never suit everyone's needs equally

09:17

Ida-Viru County PPA report record driving under the influence of drugs rate

09:02

ERR in Ukraine: Russian, Ukrainian soldiers both use Chinese drone components

08:41

Minister: No nazi symbolism found in Lihula replica monument design

08:31

City of Tallinn expects US contribution to embassy neighborhood upgrade

07:34

Estonian women's tennis players rise up WTA rankings

21.10

Health Insurance Fund to compensate 3,500 people for drug overcharges

21.10

Head of private forest union: Unclear why government against land swaps

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.10

Why is Lithuania's economy doing better than Estonia's?

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

21.10

Gallery: Tallinn's A. Laikmaa tänav reopens

21.10

Tallinn kindergartens struggling to find teachers

21.10

Electricity prices rise in Estonia, while negative in Finland

15.10

15 Tallinn bus routes changing on October 21

21.10

More frequent banking service disruptions likely due to cyberattacks

21.10

State plans to slow down postal delivery speeds

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo