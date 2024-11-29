Gallery: Tallinn opens new tram line

A ceremony was held in central Tallinn on Friday to open the new tram line which will take passengers to the Old City Harbor. The route will start operating on Sunday.

Members of Tallinn City Government cut a blue ribbon on Laikmaa tanäv to officially open the line. They then took a test ride to the Old City Harbor.

The event also featured a performance from world-renowned Estonian slackliner Jaan Roose and a performance by the Tallinn Police Orchestra.

Starting December 1, tramline No. 2 will operate on the new tracks, running initially on the route Kopli-Vanasadam-Suur-Paala.

The new branch includes a left turn from the Tartu maantee tramline onto Gonsiori Street. From there, it continues via A. Laikmaa, Hobujaama, and Ahtri Streets to the harbour area.

The Old Harbor tram line was opened on November 29, 2024 with an official ceremony. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The route crosses Laeva, Kuunari, and Kai Streets near the A-terminal, proceeds along Logi Street, passes under Linnahall via Rumbi Street, and merges with the tramline connecting Viru väljak and Kopli near the Kultuurikatel.

Once the Rail Baltica Ülemiste terminal is ready to accommodate trams, this line will extend to the airport.

The construction of the tramline, including VAT and supervision costs, amounted to approximately €55 million. The project received €36.5 million in funding from the European Union's NextGenerationEU recovery fund.

The project included the construction of approximately 2.5 kilometers of double tracks, tram stops, and a power substation. It also involved extensive underground utility upgrades and significant improvements to the surrounding urban infrastructure.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!