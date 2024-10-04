X!

Upcoming roadworks in Tallinn: October 7-13

Traffic signs. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Road works will take place on several streets across the capital next week affecting traffic and public transport

Tallinn's Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) said the repair works will improve the condition and lifespan of the roads, making daily travel better for everyone.

"We are repairing roads to make travel easier for everyone. I would especially like to highlight the reconstruction of the Kadaka viaduct in Tähetorn, which will close traffic in the area until the end of the year. I ask people, if possible, to take the train to avoid driving not only to the city center but also to Nõmme center and the Hiiu railway crossing," said Pere.

To ensure smooth traffic flow and avoid major congestion, repair works will only be carried out during peak hours if absolutely necessary and unavoidable due to time-sensitive deadlines, the city said in a press release.

Pärtel-Peeter Pere Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The following street repair works will take place in Tallinn:

Monday, October 7

Rumbi tänav – From Kursi tee to Logi tänav, works continue on Tuesday

Smuuli tee – From Laagna tee to Peterburi tee, work starts on Sunday, October 6 (work will be done at night)

Tammsaare tee – From Nõmme tee to Sõpruse puiestee, work continues on Tuesday (work will be done at night)

Peterburi tee – From Smuuli tee to Mustakivi

Tuesday, October 8

Smuuli tee – From Peterburi tee to Punane tänav, work continues on Wednesday (work will be done at night)

Peterburi tee – Kuuli public transport stop

Süda tänav – Sidewalk

Wednesday, October 9

Peterburi tee – Smuuli tee

Thursday, October 10

Smuuli tee – From Punane tänav to Laagna tee (work will be done at night)

Endla tänav – From Tulika tänav to Paldiski maantee

Friday, October 11

Väike-Ameerika tänav – From Pärnu maantee to Tehnika tänav

More information can be found on the Tallinn website here.

Information about repair works can be found at the beginning of each week on Tallinn's social media channels and website under the keyword "Tänavad korda" (Streets to be repaired).

Editor: Helen Wright

