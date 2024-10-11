Tallinn deputy mayor: No plans to leave single lanes for cars on Liivalaia

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere stated that there has never been a plan to convert Liivalaia tänav, located in the city center, into a one-lane street in both directions (1+1 configuration) along its entire length, and that the city's authorities do not intend to limit vehicle traffic capacity.

In the coming years, Tallinn plans to reconstruct one of the city center's most important roads, Liivalaia tänav. At the end of September, public feedback was collected regarding the design conditions, and the first public discussion is set to take place in early November.

Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) told ERR that no final layout or project plans have been made yet, and discussions are still ongoing. "At this stage of the street project, there are no drawings. What we have are design conditions, which in bureaucratic terms means we're talking, writing and discussing," he explained.

Pere refuted claims that the city intends to significantly limit vehicle traffic.

"We certainly do not plan to restrict traffic flow or smoothness in any way. The goal is not to make life more difficult for drivers. Quite the opposite. We are following Tallinn's development strategy, and according to that, if we build a tram line there, we are supporting the development of Tallinn's mobility environment in a way that reduces congestion and noise, while also adding greenery and trees," he said.

"By the end of the decade (Tallinn plans to complete the reconstruction by 2029), Liivalaia should become a Nordic-style street space, but that doesn't mean traffic flow will be restricted," the deputy mayor added.

Pere also denied claims that the city intends to turn Liivalaia tänav into a one-lane road in both directions near the Stockmann intersection.

"I can say with confidence that when we talk about the Stockmann area near Tornimäe, I am quite sure that the two-plus-two lanes for cars will remain in the future. There are no plans to change that. Turning Liivalaia into a one-plus-one lane street – oh no, that's not the plan," Pere said.

City's strategy center recommends speeds of 30-40 km/h

The conditions set by Tallinn's Strategy Center for the reconstruction of Liivalaia tänav specify that the street's geometry should be designed for speeds of 30-40 km/h depending on the location, with intersecting streets limited to 20-30 km/h. The recommendation for a 30-40 km/h speed limit is due to the fact that current traffic noise on the street exceeds permissible levels, and noise reduction is necessary.

Bike lanes must be designed on both sides of the street, distinctly separated from the roadway, preferably with a (green) buffer. If needed, separate traffic signals and footrests for cyclists should be included. The bike lanes should ideally be wider than the minimum standard to allow for passing and cargo bike traffic.

Sidewalks should be designed to be at least 2.5 meters wide, with a preference for wider paths. The surface of the sidewalks should be paved with granite.

Pedestrian crossings should generally be designed to allow people to cross the street in a single signal cycle, without having to wait on a safety island in the middle of the street. Wherever possible, traffic light-controlled crossings should be avoided. The design must consider the dimensions of cargo bikes and the volume of pedestrians to minimize or eliminate the need for safety islands.

Additionally, a continuous 2.5-3 meter wide multifunctional strip should be designed along the street's edge for trees, greenery, advertisements, bike parking and benches. Existing trees should be preserved, and tree rows should be planned on both sides of the street to the greatest extent possible.

The Strategy Center also recommends considering the opening of Tatari tänav across Liivalaia tänav for vehicle traffic.

Roadside church concerned about vibration from trams

Following the publication of the design conditions, the city has received numerous suggestions to consider for the reconstruction of Liivalaia tänav.

One notable concern comes from the Our Lady of Kazan Church, which is several hundred years old. The church has had negative experiences in the past with vibrations caused by traffic and construction work, and city heritage protection officials are also worried about the future of the building. In addition to roadworks, the church is concerned about the potential impact of the new tramline.

According to Tallin's heritage protection department, the reconstruction should use road construction technology that minimizes vibrations.

"Immediately before construction begins, the condition of the Kazan Church must be documented, and after the work is completed, checks should be made to ensure that no damage has been caused to the paintings during the construction. If possible, consideration should be given to reducing the road's width near the church to move traffic farther from the building," said Eero Kangor, chief specialist for art monuments.

In a letter to the City Center government, representatives of the Kazan Church emphasized that they are not opposed to the reconstruction of Liivalaia tänav or the tramline, but stressed that cultural heritage must not be harmed in the process.

The Church of Our Lady of Kazan in Tallinn. Source: ERR

Church representative Ljudmila Bariševski pointed out that the current plans do not indicate whether the impact of construction on buildings adjacent to the street has been assessed. Bariševski cited a past example from 1972, when the church complex was damaged during a street expansion.

"Without a doubt, today's construction techniques and technology are far more advanced than those used in the past. However, given that the proposed works are large-scale, including excavation, it can certainly be said that these activities will have a noticeable impact on the condition of the church buildings, if not their preservation as a whole," Bariševski said.

She added that the church buildings were also damaged recently during the construction of the nearby Arter Quarter. "These were significant damages, and restoration work is still ongoing today," she wrote.

In addition to the concerns about construction, the church is also worried about the future tramline.

"The church is particularly concerned about the trams themselves, which will likely cause continuous vibrations in the ground. Without being an expert, I can observe that even a regular passerby can feel such vibrations when a tram passes. Let me remind you that this is a wooden building located just a few meters from the planned tramline, and the daily vibrations from the tram will undoubtedly affect the church's structural condition," Bariševski explained.

The Kazan Church, located on Liivalaia Street and over 300 years old, is a cultural heritage site, and its wall and ceiling paintings are also protected.

Residents of Liivalaia tänav are similarly concerned about the vibrations that the tram will cause. The city's environment and utilities department has stated that measures to reduce vibrations will be developed during the design process.

Tallinn City Government previously told ERR that the reconstruction of Liivalaia tänav is planned to begin in 2027.

