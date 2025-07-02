X!

Liivalaia tramline and Tallinn main street revamp will not take place at same time

News
Render of a future tram running along Tallinn's Liivalaia tänav.
Render of a future tram running along Tallinn's Liivalaia tänav. Source: Tallinn Strategic Management Office
News

The Liivalaia tramline and the "main street" project will not be carried out at the same time as it would close two important roads for several years, Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said on Wednesday, rejecting an idea allegedly proposed by Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform).

A tramline will be built on Liivalaia with EU funding in the coming years, and politicians are again discussing the relocation of the "main street." The project would be centered on the west-to-east Pärnu mnt-Narva mnt thoroughfare and would involve a redesign of the area around Viru Keskus shopping mall.

Ossinovski said he received a briefing from the Environment and Public Utilities Department indicating that there are problems with the reconstruction of Liivalaia Street and the tram project.

"The ministry, as the funding body, pointed out that the application submitted by the city of Tallinn had shortcomings. One of these shortcomings concerned a modified project application that had been independently altered by Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere, which would have involved the simultaneous reconstruction of the main street and Liivalaia Street," Ossinovski said.

The mayor said the simultaneous reconstruction of the main street and Liivalaia Street had not been agreed upon.

Tallinn Main Street winning design "Spring in the City." Source: Tallinn City Government

"The ministry also found that closing two such major [traffic] arteries at the same time is not reasonable," said Ossinovski. "I intend to formally respond to the ministry soon to confirm that this is not the city of Tallinn's plan. We will move forward with Liivalaia Street first."

"The schedule for this project is tight, and various project management quality issues pose a serious risk. Intensive work is needed to ensure the project's success," he noted.

Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) also confirmed that two major streets cannot be closed simultaneously.

"For road users, it would be absurd to close them for years. It simply cannot be done all at once, and the money would go to waste," said Järvan. "If the city center were simply shut down for residents and businesses, it's clear that such a plan would result in disaster when put into practice."

According to the plan, reconstruction work on Liivalaia Street is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2027.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Merje Kütt, Helen Wright

Related

song festival july 3-6

watch live on err news

news in simple estonian

watch live

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

19:56

Canadian-Estonians in Tallinn: We can't imagine life without Estonian culture

19:54

Israel to open embassy in Tallinn Updated

19:50

Gallery: California children's choir arrive in Tallinn for Song Festival

19:19

Song and Dance Festival to be shown live on big screen in Tartu's Pirogov Park

19:00

Gallery: Drone photos show Dance Festival rehearsals in full swing

18:29

Hungarian and Italian performers confirmed for 20th Hiiu Folk festival this July

17:51

Rehearsals underway for re-imagined Shakespeare play starring heavy goods vehicles

17:09

Richard Teder becomes first Estonian golfer to reach major after dramatic play-off

16:50

In pictures: Estonian Song and Dance Festival flame on relay around the country Updated

16:28

Arson attack on Ukrainian restaurant in Estonia ordered by Russian intelligence Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.07

Four arrested in Estonia over US healthcare scam suspicions

01.07

Estonia's VAT rate rises to 24 percent from Tuesday

16:28

Arson attack on Ukrainian restaurant in Estonia ordered by Russian intelligence Updated

01.07

A1000 market selling Russian products, supplier tight-lipped

10:56

'Master Chef Estonia' winner starts petition for lower VAT on food

08:49

Bolt turnover up but loss deepens in 2024

01.07

Estonians travel from far and wide to take part in Song and Dance Festival

09:06

Summer weather to visit Estonia for a few days

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo