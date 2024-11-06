X!

Tallinn seeking feedback on Liivalaia design plans

Liivalaia trammi illustratsioon.
Liivalaia trammi illustratsioon. Source: Tallinn Strategic Management Office
Tallinners can submit feedback on the new design plans for Liivalaia tänav and a public meeting will be held this week.

The city wants to redesign the street – one of Tallinn's biggest thoroughfares – and turn it into an "accessible urban space." This will include public transport lanes, tram tracks, and new bicycle and pedestrian paths.

The road structure, street lighting, and pedestrian tunnel will also be updated.

"Bringing a tramline to Liivalaia Street is a major step towards reducing traffic congestion in Tallinn," said Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform).

During the public display period, from September 24 to October 7, the department received over 80 comments and suggestions from residents.

Map of the planned and proposed Liivalaia tram route in Tallinn. Source: Tallinn Strategic Management Office

They addressed topics such as bicycle and pedestrian paths, greenery, parking spaces, access to neighboring properties, tram stop locations, lane arrangements, and overall traffic flow.

The public discussion of the Liivalaia Street design proposal will take place on November 7, starting at 5:30 p.m., in the Foreign Literature Department of the Tallinn Central Library (Liivalaia 40).

The Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department will provide an overview of the design proposal, present the feedback received, and answer questions.

Sander Andla, elder of the Kesklinn district, thanked those who had already shared their thoughts. "The input we gather will play a significant role as we move forward with the design," he said.

The design proposal for Liivalaia Street, along with a summary of comments and suggestions gathered during the public display period, can be viewed at https://www.tallinn.ee/liivalaia.

Editor: Helen Wright

Tallinn seeking feedback on Liivalaia design plans

