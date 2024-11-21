X!

Gallery: New pocket park opens on Tallinn's Liivalaia tänav

Trassipark in Tallinn.
The City of Tallinn has built a new pocket park on the intersection of Tatari tänav and Uus-Tatari tänav, next to the former courthouse building.

"Trassipark" was named after the underground routes located in that area. which are also marked on the ground. It was this complex network of paths that imposed a number of constraints on the park's construction.

In addition to the graded paths, the park has been designed to include a variety of plant species, while the lush and multi-level green areas are interspersed with seating. There is also a small skate park and bicycle racks.

Until now, the property has been used as a parking area. The area was closed during the construction work and, when it is re-opened, will be for pedestrian use only.

The works were carried out by Lars Laj Eesti OÜ at a cost of €134,894 excluding VAT. The contracting authority is the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

Trassipark is a continuation of the European Green Capital project "Green Tracks" which also saw a summer park built on Tallinn Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) this year.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Michael Cole

