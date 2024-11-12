X!

Tallinn to remove unnecessary road signs from Kaarli puiestee

The new bike lane on Kaarli puiestee.
The new bike lane on Kaarli puiestee. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Last week, Tallinn's Kaarli puiestee, which had been inundated with traffic signs, will see ten pedestrian crossing signs removed, leaving just two remaining, according to Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).

"Undoubtedly, such a situation cannot be approved of," commented Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski during a city government press conference. "It is an example of how, in some cases, excessive legalism overrides common sense, where there is an attempt to cover every conceivable situation with legal precision, resulting in nonsense."

"Now, we are going to resolve this issue. An agreement has been reached, and the Urban Environment and Public Works Department has instructed its contractor to address the matter so that out of the 12 pedestrian crossing signs, only two will remain – one at the beginning and one at the end," Ossinovski added.

"So, for anyone who still wants to take a picture with this mess, you'd better hurry," the mayor remarked.

Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) further explained how the much-mocked "forest of signs" on Tallinn's Kaarli puiestecame to be.

"The Urban Planning Department, Urban Environment and Public Works Department and Transport Department all coordinated this project at the expert level, but it must be admitted that aesthetic considerations may not have been followed with sufficient care," Järvan acknowledged.

"At present, we are waiting for the Urban Environment and Public Works Department to remove the signs in a way that preserves the construction warranty," he added.

According to Järvan, each sign cost about €100, and they will be reused.

Last week, Tallinn installed dozens of pedestrian crossing signs along the newly completed bike path on Kaarli puiestee, which sparked a conflict between deputy mayors Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform Party) and Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa), who publicly debated their disagreements on social media.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

