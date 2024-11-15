X!

Photos: Tallinn removes sea of traffic signs from Kaarli puiestee

News
Open gallery
5 photos
News

This Friday, people in Central Tallinn were once again met with a new sight along Kaarli puiestee: just as quickly as they had been installed last week, a sea of pedestrian crossing signs sparking locals' bewilderment in recent days were removed.

Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) had promised the removal of the traffic signs at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to the mayor, only two out of the 12 new pedestrian crossing signs would remain – one at the beginning and one at the end of that section of the street.

By Friday, however, just one pedestrian crossing sign could be found.

Last week, the City of Tallinn had installed dozens of pedestrian crossing traffic signs along the newly completed bike lane on Kaarli puiestee, just outside the building housing Tallinn city government and adjacent to Freedom Square.

The new bike lane on Kaarli puiestee, with a dozen new pedestrian crossing signs visible. November 2024. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:36

Katri Raik returns as Mayor of Narva Updated

19:02

Watch Junior Eurovision live on ERR this Saturday

18:26

EDF colonel: Fighting expected to intensify in Kursk and Kupiansk

17:48

Tartu city architect: Dowtown area needs to be more densely packed

16:53

Photos: Tallinn removes sea of traffic signs from Kaarli puiestee

16:19

Estonian musicologist: Karaoke is good for your health

15:41

Nora the German Shepherd dog gets Estonia's first canine hip prosthesis

14:37

Young cyclist Küüt joins newly Estonian-flagged Quick Pro Team

13:31

Eesti 200 deletes video on revoking voting rights from social media

12:58

Crime in Estonia rises 4% on year, fraud up 25%

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14.11

Tallinn Airport to increase passenger fees

07:35

Prime minister: Estonian patriots should become Estonian citizens

14.11

Study: Estonian elderly hardworking due to poverty, not accommodating employers

13.11

Tallinn Christmas market's early start date due to Scandinavian tourists

14.11

New Latvian industrial park to boost Estonia's economy, create jobs

10:47

Kaja Kallas hopes to fly less often than predecessor, delegate trips in new EU role

14.11

Minister: Crime rising due to bad economic situation

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo