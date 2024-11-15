Photos: Tallinn removes sea of traffic signs from Kaarli puiestee

This Friday, people in Central Tallinn were once again met with a new sight along Kaarli puiestee: just as quickly as they had been installed last week, a sea of pedestrian crossing signs sparking locals' bewilderment in recent days were removed.

Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) had promised the removal of the traffic signs at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to the mayor, only two out of the 12 new pedestrian crossing signs would remain – one at the beginning and one at the end of that section of the street.

By Friday, however, just one pedestrian crossing sign could be found.

Last week, the City of Tallinn had installed dozens of pedestrian crossing traffic signs along the newly completed bike lane on Kaarli puiestee, just outside the building housing Tallinn city government and adjacent to Freedom Square.

The new bike lane on Kaarli puiestee, with a dozen new pedestrian crossing signs visible. November 2024. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

--

