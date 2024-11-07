Tallinn installs dozens of traffic signs on new Kaarli puiestee bike lane

Tallinn has lined the newly completed bike lane in Kesklinn with dozens of traffic signs marking pedestrian crossings.

Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) blames the incident on the transport board. But according to Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa), who oversees the agency, the signs are necessary.

The pair took the spat to social media.

"The traffic signs on Kaarli Boulevard were installed by the Tallinn Transport Department, and I have asked Kristjan Järvan to have them removed," Pere wrote.

Järvan replied saying he had emailed Pere but had not received a reply.

"The signs can be removed, but this also requires the removal of bicycle lane signs and their associated rights. Otherwise, people moving to and from the bus stop will not have the right of way. Without the signs, crosswalks lack legal significance," said Järvan.

He added that removing the signs would create a mixed area that is spatially divided but not legally.

"While there are indeed at least three cyclists in Tallinn, pedestrian movement remains a clear priority — especially at such a significant bus stop. Can it then be concluded that the removal of bicycle lane signs, along with crosswalk signs, has been coordinated?" Järvan asked.

Pere did not reply.

The bike lane on Kaarli puiestee was completed this autumn.

