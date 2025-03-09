Tallinn to launch main street design process in late summer

Tallinn hopes to finalize the design conditions for the main street (peatänav) by the end of May. This will be followed by a public display and discussion, with the aim of starting the design process by the end of summer.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) stated that an application for issuing design conditions has been submitted. The conditions themselves are expected to be finalized by May or slightly later, he assured.

"We hope to make the main street design conditions public just before summer. A public discussion will then take place in May or June and we will ensure that it does not interfere with school graduation ceremonies or Midsummer's Eve celebrations," Pere said.

Architect Tiit Sild, who wrote to Tallinn's Urban Environment and Public Works Department on behalf of the Viru Keskus shopping mall, pointed out several problem areas that need to be addressed in the realization of the winning concept sketch, Spring in the City.

Sild noted that the solution for the area in front of the Viru Hotel remains unclear. Access for cars to the parking garage would worsen and the connection between Viru Keskus and the main street is currently not sufficiently cohesive.

Marek Rannala, a mobility expert who advised on the main street project until 2019, said that the design conditions should not be overly prescriptive.

"Maybe it would be better to leave some aspects open and decide them during the design process rather than automatically requiring turn options in every direction. That would leave too little flexibility in the solutions. There are quite a few such issues in this area, and they should be considered as a whole. Laikmaa tänav has changed, Hobujaama tänav has changed. These need to be reassessed together," Rannala said.

According to Pere, the period following the publication of the design conditions is intended for feedback and suggestions, which will be taken into account where possible. He added that disagreements related to the project have already been thoroughly debated at all levels.

For example, an agreement was reached regarding the section near the old post office, ensuring that no changes would be made at the expense of traffic lanes. If necessary, the sidewalk and bike lane will share a single path for a stretch of 20 meters.

The issue of bus departures from the Viru bus terminal was also clarified.

"When buses leave the Viru terminal, the left turn towards Pärnu maantee will remain as it is now. However, the project includes a tram stop there. So, we discussed how this stop could be moved slightly closer to the Old Town," Pere explained.

Rannala noted that the current main street sketch would not prevent larger traffic management changes.

A key factor is public transport and its speed. Well-organized transfers enable flexible and fast public transport. According to Rannala, the underground bus terminal at Viru Keskus could even be eliminated.

"Such terminal solutions always consume time. Transferring via a terminal means walking inside and waiting there. Additionally, there has to be a parking area nearby where buses can stand. Using central city space for bus parking is not an optimal solution. I don't know if this should be explicitly stated in the project requirements, but overall, I would reconsider how practical this bus terminal really is," Rannala said.

He also noted that the previous city government justified halting the main street project by arguing that traffic congestion would develop in the city center and that the winning sketch did not provide a solution to this issue.

"At the time, there was perhaps a more rigid approach, where all public transport arrangements had to remain exactly as they were. Now, there is an understanding that public transport can also use other corridors, such as Reidi and Ahtri streets or more of Liivalaia tänav. Not every single bus needs to pass through Viru Keskus," Rannala said.

Pere acknowledged that the Viru bus terminal might eventually disappear in its current form, but it cannot be directly linked to the present main street project.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!