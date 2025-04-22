Tallinn to fine contractor for closing Pirita tee during rush hour

The Tallinn Transport Department is fining a construction company that closed lanes on Pirita tee ahead of the permitted time on two separate days, causing major traffic jams and frustration among residents.

Construction work on Pirita tee is related to the reconstruction of Regati puiestee. The city of Tallinn issued a permit allowing lane closures from April 21 to 25 between 9:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

According to the Tallinn Transport Department, this requirement was violated multiple times: the road was closed as early as 8 a.m. on Monday and around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Both the construction company and the applicant for the closure permit have admitted the mistake to the Transport Department and apologized. The street closure permit was applied for by AS Signaal TM on behalf of Viaston Infra OÜ.

The Transport Department will fine the builder the maximum amount for each violation. Under traffic law, the maximum penalty for such a violation is €3,200 per instance.

Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan said the city cannot tolerate such behavior. "It is unacceptable for a contractor to ignore the conditions set out in a street closure permit. This kind of conduct must have consequences. The city of Tallinn will fine the contractor the maximum amount allowed for each violation, and we apologize to residents for the inconvenience caused," Järvan said.

"If this disregard for Pirita residents continues, the city will no longer issue road closure permits to this builder for important arterial roads," he added.

