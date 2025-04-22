X!

Tallinn to fine contractor for closing Pirita tee during rush hour

News
Grass being trimmed on a median strip along Tallinn's Pirita tee.
Grass being trimmed on a median strip along Tallinn's Pirita tee. Source: Siim Lõvi ERR
News

The Tallinn Transport Department is fining a construction company that closed lanes on Pirita tee ahead of the permitted time on two separate days, causing major traffic jams and frustration among residents.

Construction work on Pirita tee is related to the reconstruction of Regati puiestee. The city of Tallinn issued a permit allowing lane closures from April 21 to 25 between 9:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

According to the Tallinn Transport Department, this requirement was violated multiple times: the road was closed as early as 8 a.m. on Monday and around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Both the construction company and the applicant for the closure permit have admitted the mistake to the Transport Department and apologized. The street closure permit was applied for by AS Signaal TM on behalf of Viaston Infra OÜ.

The Transport Department will fine the builder the maximum amount for each violation. Under traffic law, the maximum penalty for such a violation is €3,200 per instance.

Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan said the city cannot tolerate such behavior. "It is unacceptable for a contractor to ignore the conditions set out in a street closure permit. This kind of conduct must have consequences. The city of Tallinn will fine the contractor the maximum amount allowed for each violation, and we apologize to residents for the inconvenience caused," Järvan said.

"If this disregard for Pirita residents continues, the city will no longer issue road closure permits to this builder for important arterial roads," he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:24

Joint database system worrying Estonia's scientific libraries

16:01

Mart Seim takes European silver, first major medal in nearly 10 years

15:54

Tommy Cash on Eurovision: Odds are one thing, the real world another

15:42

Effectiveness of bariatric surgery can be gleamed from genes

15:02

Erkki Keldo: Tariffs tornado could deliver growth boost to Estonian companies

14:34

Basketball coach suspended for six matches over physical altercation

13:57

Tallinn to fine contractor for closing Pirita tee during rush hour

13:55

Many public toilets in Tallinn not operational as tourist season begins

13:33

Chamber of commerce presents 70 proposals for cutting red tape in Estonia

13:01

Expert: Likely Ukraine war will continue through this year

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

18.04

Russia leaves 4,000 Russian pensioners in Estonia without their pensions

09:46

Estonia testing all 120 emergency sirens nationwide for first time ever

21.04

Journalist: Extremism among teenage boys gaining momentum in Estonia

21.04

Soviet emblem to be removed from Tallinn's Russian Cultural Center

21.04

Tallinn's public transport network disrupted on Sunday due to roadworks

08:31

Bankruptcy claims against Nordica rise sharply to €85 million

20.04

115 cruise ships to visit Estonia in 2025

21.04

Amendments to authorize Estonian regulator to restrict propaganda broadcasts

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo